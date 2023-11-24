News Feed

3 game essentials vancouver canucks at seattle kraken november 24

Canucks (13-6-1) at Kraken (8-8-5) | 7 p.m.
postgame instant analysis san jose sharks vs seattle kraken november 22

Postgame Instant Analysis: San Jose vs. Seattle
final buzzer san jose sharks vs seattle kraken nov 22

Kraken Feast on Seven-Goal Meal 
3 game essentials san jose at seattle kraken november 22

Sharks (3-14-1) at Kraken (7-8-5) | 7 p.m.
seattle kraken winter classic jersey unveiled

Winter Classic Jerseys Unveiled! 
pierre-edouard-bellemare-kraken-leadership

Answering the Belle
postgame instant analysis calgary flames vs seattle kraken november 20

Postgame Instant Analysis: Calgary vs. Seattle
final buzzer calgary flames vs seattle kraken nov 20

Calgary Pushes Past Kraken in OT
3 game essentials calgary flames at seattle kraken november 20

Flames (6-8-3) at Kraken (7-8-4) | 7 p.m.
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at vancouver canucks november 18

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vancouver
final buzzer seattle kraken at vancouver canucks november 18

Kraken Make Statement in VAN
3 game essentials seattle kraken at vancouver canucks november 18

Kraken (6-8-4) at Canucks (12-4-1) | 7 p.m.
postgame instant analysis new york islanders vs seattle kraken november 16

Postgame Instant Analysis: New York Islanders vs Seattle Kraken
final buzzer new york islanders vs seattle kraken november 16

Eight (Rounds) is Great Enough
three game essentials new york islanders vs seattle kraken november 16

Islanders (5-6-4) vs Kraken (5-8-4) | 7:00 p.m.
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at edmonton oilers november 15

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Edmonton
final buzzer seattle kraken at edmonton oilers november 15

Three Goals Not Enough
three game essentials seattle kraken at edmonton oilers november 15

Kraken (5-8-3) at Oilers (4-9-1) | 5:30 p.m.

SEA - Getaway Goals Contest

How it works:

The Promotion starts October 17th, 2023 and applies to each Kraken home game during the 2023-24 regular season ending April 11th, 2024. If the Kraken score five (5) or more goals during a home game, a discount of 32% off travel on Alaska Airlines will be offered to all fans to a select destination. The offer will be valid for approximately twenty-four (24) hours following the end of the game, but no later than 11:59 PM PST the next day. The discount code will be announced by Seattle Kraken and Alaska Airlines' official social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, and X) (@SeattleKraken, @AlaskaAir), in Climate Pledge Arena for fans in attendance, and via digital (Kraken website). Alaska Airlines controls the official time-keeping device for the promotion. The destination and all other details will be determined by Alaska Airlines and will vary throughout the season along with the Terms and Conditions for each offer. Travel must originate from SeaTac (SEA) or Paine Field (PAE). No purchase necessary to enter or win. Neither Seattle Hockey Partners LLC nor Seattle Arena Company, LLC is a sponsor or administrator of the Promotion but may partner with Alaska Airlines to provide promotional support.

Terms and Conditions may be found at: Alaskaair.com/GetawayGoals