Getaway Goals Official Rules

How it works:

The Promotion starts October 17th, 2023 and applies to each Kraken home game during the 2023-24 regular season ending April 11th, 2024. If the Kraken score five (5) or more goals during a home game, a discount of 32% off travel on Alaska Airlines will be offered to all fans to a select destination. The offer will be valid for approximately twenty-four (24) hours following the end of the game, but no later than 11:59 PM PST the next day. The discount code will be announced by Seattle Kraken and Alaska Airlines' official social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, and X) (@SeattleKraken, @AlaskaAir), in Climate Pledge Arena for fans in attendance, and via digital (Kraken website). Alaska Airlines controls the official time-keeping device for the promotion. The destination and all other details will be determined by Alaska Airlines and will vary throughout the season along with the Terms and Conditions for each offer. Travel must originate from SeaTac (SEA) or Paine Field (PAE). No purchase necessary to enter or win. Neither Seattle Hockey Partners LLC nor Seattle Arena Company, LLC is a sponsor or administrator of the Promotion but may partner with Alaska Airlines to provide promotional support.

Terms and Conditions may be found at: Alaskaair.com/GetawayGoals