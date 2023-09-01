SEA - Donate Tix FAQ

What is Vet Tix?
Vet Tix provides tickets to all branches of currently-serving Military and Veterans, including immediate family of troops KIA. To learn more about their mission and ticket donation program, visit vettix.org.
When is the deadline to donate tickets before a game?
You can donate your tickets up to 4 hours prior to puck drop. This allows time for Vet Tix to distribute them.
Can I select which seats I want to donate?
Yes, you will have the option to select which seats you want to donate during the transfer process.
I don't see the Donate Ticket option in my app. Where do I find it?
Donate ticket functionality isn't currently available on the Kraken App, but is still easily available by signing into Kraken Account Manager powered by Ticketmaster on a web browser on your phone, tablet, laptop or computer. Within your preferred game, select the "More" button to view the "Donate" option.
Can I get a receipt for my ticket donation?
Yes. To receive a tax receipt for your donation, you can request one through Vet Tix here. Scroll down and tap the "I Have a Donation Question" button to enter your ticket donation information and request a receipt.