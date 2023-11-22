SEA - AMEX Black Friday 2023

American Express Card Member Early Access

Early access to the Seattle Kraken Team Storeon 11/24/2023is available only to American Express Card Members. To gain access, you must present a staff member with a valid American Express Card. American Express Prepaid Cards are not eligible. Card Member Early Access will be for one (1) hour prior to the general public opening hours. Card Members are permitted to bring one (1) guest with them to the early access hour. American Express Card Members are not required to purchase during the American Express Early Access hour. Fulfillment of this benefit is the sole responsibility of the Seattle Kraken Team Store staff.