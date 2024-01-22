Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Toronto

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- Toronto had an offensive advantage in this game. In 5-on-5 play, the visitors created 54.6-percent of all shot volume and 51.3-percent of all shot quality.
- The Kraken did match the Leafs in terms of total number of high-danger scoring chances. Each team created 10 in even strength play.
- The Kraken were figuring out how to put together the most effective lines tonight, so there were a few different combinations going on, but one that stayed true was the threesome of Jared McCann, Tomas Tatar, and Jordan Eberle. And not only did these three create Seattle’s goal in the game, in 10:37 of time playing mostly against John Tavares’ line, they were plus-3 on Toronto in terms of shot attempts and created 72.39-percent of all shot quality when on the ice.
- The McCann line also captured the three highest game scores among Kraken skaters coming in fourth, seventh, and eighth among all players in the game.
- Tye Kartye and Jaden Schwartz also created some chemistry. Those two – playing some time with both Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand also created a shot quality advantage for their team when on the ice.
- Joey Daccord was solid turning away all but two of the 63 pucks fired in his direction. His performance was good enough to qualify as his 17th quality start of the season.
- The Kraken upped their game in terms of puck management as the 60 minutes went on. The team won 64-percent of all puck battles and created six scoring chances off turnovers (to Toronto’s five).
- It’s been good for the Kraken to have Jaden Schwartz back in the lineup. Tonight, he led his team in shot quality, shots from the slot (2), cycle scoring chances (3) and he had one rush chance as well as five controlled entries.
- The Leafs remain as one of four teams the Kraken have yet to earn a point against on home ice.