Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Arizona

POST-GAME INSTANT ANALYSIS: Arizona at Seattle
A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- In 5-on-5 play, the visiting team created more than the Kraken. Seattle had 45.35-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 26.43-percent of all shot quality. But luckily – they had tremendous goaltending.
- Philipp Grubauer was outstanding in this one. He turned away a career high 5.32 expected goals in the process of stopping a season high 39 shots. It was the second shutout for him this season and his fifteenth quality start.
- The Kraken handed the Coyotes just the second shutout of their season – coming into this game, they were one of just four teams to have been shut out once or less this season.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand had two assists tonight and has now tied a career-high for total points in a season (57).
- Will Borgen tied a season-high for goals (3).
- Andre Burakovsky scored an all-important power-play goal – but more importantly, he was active in many areas of play. He led all skaters in the game in possession time (offensive zone); had a rush chance; a game leading seven controlled entries; and eight controlled exits.
- Shane Wright’s and Burakovsky’s goals came 1:06 apart. That marks the eighth time this season that the Kraken have scored a pair of response goals. Every time it’s happened, seattle has gone on to win the game.
- Shane Wright now has three goals in two games and owns both of the game-winners in those two contests.
Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):