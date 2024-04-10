Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Arizona

By Alison Lukan
POST-GAME INSTANT ANALYSIS: Arizona at Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • In 5-on-5 play, the visiting team created more than the Kraken. Seattle had 45.35-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 26.43-percent of all shot quality. But luckily – they had tremendous goaltending.
  • Philipp Grubauer was outstanding in this one. He turned away a career high 5.32 expected goals in the process of stopping a season high 39 shots. It was the second shutout for him this season and his fifteenth quality start.
  • The Kraken handed the Coyotes just the second shutout of their season – coming into this game, they were one of just four teams to have been shut out once or less this season.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand had two assists tonight and has now tied a career-high for total points in a season (57).
  • Will Borgen tied a season-high for goals (3).
  • Andre Burakovsky scored an all-important power-play goal – but more importantly, he was active in many areas of play. He led all skaters in the game in possession time (offensive zone); had a rush chance; a game leading seven controlled entries; and eight controlled exits.
  • Shane Wright’s and Burakovsky’s goals came 1:06 apart. That marks the eighth time this season that the Kraken have scored a pair of response goals. Every time it’s happened, seattle has gone on to win the game.
  • Shane Wright now has three goals in two games and owns both of the game-winners in those two contests.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):

1280x720 template

