Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Arizona

POST-GAME INSTANT ANALYSIS: Arizona at Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

In 5-on-5 play, the visiting team created more than the Kraken. Seattle had 45.35-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 26.43-percent of all shot quality. But luckily – they had tremendous goaltending.

Philipp Grubauer was outstanding in this one. He turned away a career high 5.32 expected goals in the process of stopping a season high 39 shots. It was the second shutout for him this season and his fifteenth quality start.

The Kraken handed the Coyotes just the second shutout of their season – coming into this game, they were one of just four teams to have been shut out once or less this season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two assists tonight and has now tied a career-high for total points in a season (57).

Will Borgen tied a season-high for goals (3).

Andre Burakovsky scored an all-important power-play goal – but more importantly, he was active in many areas of play. He led all skaters in the game in possession time (offensive zone); had a rush chance; a game leading seven controlled entries; and eight controlled exits.

Shane Wright’s and Burakovsky’s goals came 1:06 apart. That marks the eighth time this season that the Kraken have scored a pair of response goals. Every time it’s happened, seattle has gone on to win the game.

Shane Wright now has three goals in two games and owns both of the game-winners in those two contests.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):