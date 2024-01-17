Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at NY Rangers

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- On the game as a whole, the Kraken were able to tilt the ice their way in 5-on-5 play. They created 59.6-percent of all shot attempts in the game and that equaled 58.4-percent of all shot quality. The second period was the team’s strongest overall.
- Characteristically, the Kraken were in their offensive zone more than their opponent with just shy of four minutes more of total time there than the Rangers and with six more shots from the slot.
- Seattle was also sharper in terms of puck management – winning 66.7-percent of all loose puck battles and getting eight scoring chances off turnovers to New York’s six.
- Tomas Tatar certainly tried his best to find the back of the net. He had four scoring chances off the rush and generated the most shot quality of any skater in the game according to Sportlogiq.
- The Kraken were 2-for-2 on the power play. That’s the first time this season the team has been perfect with the skater advantage when given more than one power play opportunity.
- Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle traded primary assists for each other on the two Seattle goals marking the 27th time in franchise history Eberle has set up McCann and the eighth time McCann has returned the favor.
- After Eberle’s goal, the Rangers scored 28 seconds later to re-establish a lead they would not relinquish. That marks the ninth time the Kraken have allowed a response goal against this season (for the record, Seattle has done this to opponents six times).
- John Hayden was called up from Coachella Valley and played his first game of the season with the Kraken. His addition to the roster marks the 10th callup by Seattle this season to play at least one game.
- Going into tonight’s game Seattle was tied for fourth most players to play at least one game this season (31).