Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Dallas

Led by Beniers line, Kraken battle back to force second straight game with post-regulation play but fall in overtime to Stars

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • On the game as a whole, Seattle had the offensive advantage with 61-percent of all 5-on-5 shot attempts and 72-percent of all shot quality. Even with the edge on the attack, defensive lapses allowed for quality chances for Dallas in the opening 20 minutes of play.
  • The Kraken righted the ship defensively as the game went on. They allowed eight rush chances against in the opening 40 minutes of play but didn’t allow one in the final frame, all while generating seven rush chances of their own.
  • Including the outcome of this game, 17 games this season for the Kraken have been decided by one goal or a shootout including 12 on the road this season.
  • Two lines were monster performers in this game: the Matty Beniers trio that included Tomas Tatar and Jordan Eberle and the Yanni Gourde line (with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen). The two lines were not only responsible for all three Kraken goals, they both generated over 60-percent of all shot volume when on the ice and had a whopping 95.5 and 62.6-percent advantage in shot quality respectively.
  • Beniers looked solid in this one leading his team in offensive zone possession time, rush chances, and zone entries along with being third in zone exits. He also had the highest game score of any player in this game.
  • Tomas Tatar had a strong game. In addition to his two points (1-1-2), he was second to Beniers in offensive zone possession time and had the most shots from the slot (4).
  • Tolvanen – who scored the game-tying goal with 22 seconds left in regulation also played a monster shift of 2:11 in the second period on the delayed penalty that led to Dallas’ third goal.
  • 9:21 of the third period was special teams play – 6:21 of power play time for the Stars and 3:00 for the Kraken.
  • The Seattle penalty kill was once again perfect killing off all four short-handed situations. That marks six clean sheets in the last seven games and in seven of the last 10.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):

1280x720 template

News Feed

final buzzer seattle kraken at dallas stars december 18th

Kraken Catch Stars, Fall in OT
3 game essentials seattle kraken at dallas stars dec 18th

Kraken (10-14-8) at Stars (17-8-4) | 5 p.m.
will borgen past present future

Borgen: Past, Present, Future
postgame instant analysis los angeles kings vs seattle kraken december 16

Postgame Instant Analysis: Los Angeles vs Seattle
final buzzer los angeles kings vs seattle kraken december 16th

SEA Comeback: Hope, Heartbreak
3 game essentials los angeles kings vs seattle kraken dec 16

Kings (16-6-4) at Kraken (10-14-7) | 7 p.m.
kraken aquire tomas tatar in exchange for 5th round pick

Kraken Acquire Veteran Scorer Tatar
the depth of the sea seattle kraken logan morrison

Undrafted But Undeniable
postgame instant analysis chicago blackhawks vs seattle kraken december 14

Postgame Instant Analysis: Chicago vs Seattle
final buzzer chicago blackhawks vs seattle kraken december 14

Fourth (Line) and Goals
3 game essentials chicago blackhawks vs seattle kraken dec 14

Blackhawks (9-18-1) at Kraken (9-14-7) | 7 p.m.
nhl situation room feature

Inside the NHL’s Situation Room 
postgame instant analysis florida panthers vs seattle kraken december 12

Postgame Instant Analysis: Florida vs Seattle
final buzzer florida panthers vs seattle kraken december 12th

Kraken Score First, Make it Count
3 game essentials florida panthers vs seattle kraken dec 12

Panthers (17-8-2) at Kraken (8-14-7) | 7 p.m.
2023 Hockey Fights Cancer night presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Purpose in Purple
one roof foundation tide pool

Pooling Our Resources 
postgame instant analysis minnesota wild vs seattle kraken december 10

Postgame Instant Analysis: Minnesota vs Seattle