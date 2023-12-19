Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Dallas

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

On the game as a whole, Seattle had the offensive advantage with 61-percent of all 5-on-5 shot attempts and 72-percent of all shot quality. Even with the edge on the attack, defensive lapses allowed for quality chances for Dallas in the opening 20 minutes of play.

The Kraken righted the ship defensively as the game went on. They allowed eight rush chances against in the opening 40 minutes of play but didn’t allow one in the final frame, all while generating seven rush chances of their own.

Including the outcome of this game, 17 games this season for the Kraken have been decided by one goal or a shootout including 12 on the road this season.

Two lines were monster performers in this game: the Matty Beniers trio that included Tomas Tatar and Jordan Eberle and the Yanni Gourde line (with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen). The two lines were not only responsible for all three Kraken goals, they both generated over 60-percent of all shot volume when on the ice and had a whopping 95.5 and 62.6-percent advantage in shot quality respectively.

Beniers looked solid in this one leading his team in offensive zone possession time, rush chances, and zone entries along with being third in zone exits. He also had the highest game score of any player in this game.

Tomas Tatar had a strong game. In addition to his two points (1-1-2), he was second to Beniers in offensive zone possession time and had the most shots from the slot (4).

Tolvanen – who scored the game-tying goal with 22 seconds left in regulation also played a monster shift of 2:11 in the second period on the delayed penalty that led to Dallas’ third goal.

9:21 of the third period was special teams play – 6:21 of power play time for the Stars and 3:00 for the Kraken.

The Seattle penalty kill was once again perfect killing off all four short-handed situations. That marks six clean sheets in the last seven games and in seven of the last 10.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):