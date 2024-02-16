Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Boston

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken generated just 41.1-percent of all shot volume and 28.3-percent of all shot quality.

With the offensive advantage, the Bruins “deserved” to have at least four goals but Joey Daccord allowed just one.

The Yanni Gourde Line and the Matty Beniers line were both in the positive when it came to shot quality. That’s impressive considering that Gourde’s line primarily matched up against the Bruins’ top line and Beniers played mostly against Charlie Coyle’s line. Gourde’s line was also in the positive when it came to shot quantity.

The Kraken matched Boston on the rush with each team getting eight chances. Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers led the game with two rush chances each.

Joey Daccord earned his 22nd quality start of the season – coming into this game, he already had the fifth most in the league.

Andre Burakovsky was strong in transition with a team-leading six controlled entries and eight controlled exits.

Seattle is now 18-0-4 leading after 2 this season, one of 6 teams with 0 regulation losses when leading after 40 minutes of play.

The penalty kill did its job going 2-for-2. The Kraken have now been perfect on the penalty kill in their last four meetings with the Bruins dating back to Feb. 24, 2022, going 9-for-9.

With his assist on Jordan Eberle's goal, Oliver Bjorkstrand set a new franchise record for most power-play points in a season (18). Jared McCann set the previous mark (17) in the final game of the first season (2021-22).

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):