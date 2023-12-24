Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Anaheim

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken earned two standing points the right way in this game. They controlled play – creating 54.7-percent of all shot volume in 5-on-5 play. They controlled shot quality on the way to building a 2-0 lead (51.9%) and then protected that lead the final 40 minutes.

Tomas Tatar’s goal ended up being the game-winner. His overall effort earned him the highest game score of any player in the game (2.48) with Matty Beniers (1.94) and Joey Daccord (1.53) as the second and third-highest game scores among Kraken skaters.

After a one-game absence, Jared McCann returned to play and led his team in slot shots on net (3) and scoring chances off the cycle (2). He also was second only to Jordan Eberle in controlled entries with five. McCann led all Seattle players in individual shot quality with .33 expected goals off six shot attempts. Only Vince Dunn shot the puck more in 5-on-5 play.

A newer look fourth line of Tye Kartye, Kailer Yamamoto, and Devin Shore was the most effective in tilting the ice the Kraken’s way this game. The trio was a plus-3 in shot attempts in their 5:45 of 5-on-5 play and generated 67.1-percent of all shot quality.

Joey Daccord earned his tenth quality start of the season in this game turning away 1.5 more goals than he should have based on the offense Anaheim created.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):