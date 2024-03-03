Postgame Instant Analysis: Edmonton vs. Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- Two days after Philipp Grubauer stole a win for his team, the Kraken were the unfortunate recipient of a similar fate from another netminder. In 5-on-5 play, Seattle generated 51-percent of all shot volume and 46.4-percent of all shot quality. That second number belies how impactful the home team was in the first 40 minutes in which they created 70.8-percent of all shot quality in the opening period and 52.5-percent in the second.
- Stuart Skinner had 63 pucks sent in his direction but allowed only one past. In the process, he denied 1.28 more goals than he should have given him his eighth quality start of the season.
- Philipp Grubauer in the other net was equally up to the task, however. He also prevented 1.4 goals more than expected for his twelfth quality start.
- If you want them, there were other silver linings in this game – the Alex Wennberg line (with Jaden Schwartz and Oliver Bjorkstrand) drew the majority of time against Edmonton’s top line centered by Connor McDavid and in 8:22 of time, they tilted the ice the Kraken’s way both in offensive volume and quality.
- Seattle fired a lot of pucks at Edmonton’s net, but they had almost as many blocked (23), as they had get through to Skinner.
- The Kraken won 51.6-percent of all loose puck battles and held Edmonton below their season averages in successful zone entries and exits.
- The Kraken scored a power play for the third straight game and now have a goal with the extra skater in six of their last seven.
- The Kraken penalty kill was perfect for the fifth time in the last seven games.