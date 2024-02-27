Postgame Instant Analysis: Boston vs. Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken created 45.8-percent of all shot volume and 31.1-percent of all shot quality but were backed by outstanding goaltending from Philipp Grubauer who stopped 1.6 more goals than he should have for his ninth quality start of the season.

+ Excellent discipline was on display as well as the Kraken took only one penalty and that came late in the game while they drew five and scored one goal in 9:19 of power play time.

+ Dave Hakstol and his staff – including video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan – challenged what Boston thought was their third goal of the game for goaltender interference and they were right. It was their ninth challenge for goaltender interference in franchise history and the first this season. The Kraken are now 5-4 all time on such a challenge.

+ Hakstol tweaked his forward lines going into this game and found success. The line of Jaden Schwartz, Alex Wennberg, and Oliver Bjorkstrand played 12:22 and were plus-6 in shot attempts while creating 60.75-percent of all shot quality.

+ The other new line of Yanni Gourde centering Eeli Tolvanen and Andre Burakovsky was also successful with a plus-3 in shot margin.

+ Bjorkstrand led in offensive zone possession time :54, shots from the slot (4), and controlled entries (7), while Wennberg led in individual shot quality with just under one expected goal in the game.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):