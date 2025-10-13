Missoula-TV-broadcast

Missoula

10/14/2025 | 03:30PM
at Montreal Canadiens
KONG

10/16/2025 | 03:30PM
at Ottawa Senators
KONG

10/18/2025 | 03:30PM
at Toronto Maple Leafs
KONG

10/20/2025 | 06:30PM
at Philadelphia Flyers
KONG

10/21/2025 | 03:30PM
at Washington Capitals
KONG

10/23/2025 | 04:30PM
at Winnipeg Jets
KING & KONG

10/25/2026 | 06:3PM
vs Edmonton Oilers
KONG

10/28/2025 | 07:00PM
vs Montreal Candiens
KONG

11/01/2025 | 06:30PM
vs New York Rangers
KONG

11/03/2025 | 06:30PM
vs Chicago Blackhawks
KONG

11/05/2025 | 06:30PM
vs San Jose Sharks
KING & KONG

11/08/2025 | 03:30PM
at St. Louis Blues
KONG

11/09/2025 | 03:30PM
at Dallas Stars
KONG

11/11/2025 | 06:30PM
vs Columbus Blue Jackets
KONG

11/13/2025 | 06:30PM
vs Winnipeg Jets
KONG

11/15/2025 | 06:30PM
vs San Jose Sharks
KONG

11/18/2025 | 03:30PM
at Detroit Red Wings
KONG

11/20/2025 | 04:30PM
at Chicago Blackhawks
KONG

11/22/2025 | 03:30PM
at Pittsburgh Penguins
KONG

11/23/2025 | 01:30PM
at New York Islanders
KONG

11/26/2025 | 06:30PM
vs Dallas Stars
KING & KONG

11/29/2025 | 12:30PM
vs Edmonton Oilers
KONG

12/04/2025 | 05:30PM
at Edmonton Oilers
KONG

12/06/2025 | 06:30PM
vs Detroit Red Wings
KONG

12/08/2025 | 06:30PM
vs Minnesota Wild
KONG

12/10/2025 | 06:30PM
vs Los Angeles Kings
TNT

12/12/2025 | 05:30PM
at Utah Mammoth
KONG

12/14/2025 | 04:30PM
vs Buffalo Sabres
KONG

12/16/2025 | 06:30PM
vs Colorado Avalanche
TNT

12/18/2025 | 05:30PM
at Calgary Flames
KING & KONG

12/20/2025 | 06:30PM
at San Jose Sharks
KONG

12/22/2025 | 06:30PM
at Anaheim Ducks
KING & KONG

12/23/2025 | 06:30PM
at Los Angeles Kings
KONG

12/28/2025 | 04:30PM
vs Philadelphia Flyers
KONG

12/29/2025 | 06:30PM
vs Vancouver Canucks
KONG

01/01/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Nashville Predators
KONG

01/02/2026 | 07:00PM
at Vancouver Canucks
KING & KONG

01/05/2026 | 06:00PM
at Calgary Flames
KING & KONG

01/06/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Boston Bruins
KONG

01/08/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Minnesota Wild
KONG

01/10/2026 | 03:30PM
at Carolina Hurricanes
KING & KONG

01/12/2026 | 03:30PM
at New York Rangers
KONG

01/14/2026 | 03:30PM
at New Jersey Devils
KONG

01/15/2026 | 03:30PM
at Boston Bruins
KING & KONG

01/17/2026 | 01:30PM
at Utah Mammoth
KONG

01/19/2026 | 01:30PM
vs Pittsburgh Penguins
KONG

01/21/2026 | 06:00PM
vs New York Islanders
TNT

01/23/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Anaheim Ducks
KONG

01/25/2026 | 12:30PM
vs New Jersey Devils
KONG

01/27/2026| 06:30PM
vs Washington Capitals
KONG

01/29/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Toronto Maple Leafs
KONG

01/31/2026 06:30PM
at Vegas Golden Knights
KING & KONG

02/03/2026 | 06:30PM
at Anaheim Ducks
TNT

02/04/2026 | 06:30PM
at Los Angeles Kings
KING & KONG

02/25/2026 | 04:30PM
at Dallas Stars
KING & KONG

02/26/2026 | 04:30PM
at St. Louis Blues
KONG

02/28/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Vancouver Canucks
KONG

03/02/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Carolina Hurricanes
KONG

03/04/2026 | 06:30PM
vs. St. Louis Blues
TNT

03/07/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Ottawa Senators
KONG

03/10/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Nashville Predators
KONG

03/12/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Colorado Avalanche
KING & KONG

03/14/2026 | 06:30PM
at Vancouver Canucks
KING & KONG

03/15/2026 | 04:30PM
vs Florida Panthers
KONG

03/17/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Tampa Bay Lightning
TNT

03/19/2026 | 04:30PM
at Nashville Predators
KONG

03/21/2026 | 01:30PM
at Columbus Blue Jackets
KONG

03/24/2026 | 03:30PM
at Florida Panthers
KING & KONG

03/26/2026 | 03:30PM
at Tampa Bay Lightning
KONG

03/28/2026 | 02:00PM
at Buffalo Sabres
KONG

03/31/202605:30PM
At Edmonton Oilers
KONG

04/02/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Utah Mammoth
ESPN+

04/04/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Chicago Blackhawks
KONG

04/06/2026 | 04:00PM
at Winnipeg Jets
KONG

04/07/2026 | 04:30PM
at Minnesota Wild
KONG

04/09/2026 | 06:30PM
vs Vegas Golden Knights
KONG

04/11/2026 | 03:30PM
vs Calgary Flames
KING & KONG

04/13/2026 | 06:00PM
vs Los Angeles Kings
ESPN

04/15/2026 | 06:30PM
at Vegas Golden Knights
KING & KONG

04/16/2026 | 07:00PM
at Colorado Avalanche
ESPN

