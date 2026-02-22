Morrison in the Middle (of Growth)

Benefit of Being ‘Good Friends Off the Ice’

“A lot of the chemistry with Jagger is natural,” said Morrison after practice last week. “We're two smart players. We both see the ice in similar ways. We can read off each other in that way. But it involves communication too. We're really good friends off the ice. We're not scared to tell each other if we're open or and different plays that we see.”

As the youngest AHL team, the Firebirds are impressively in the hunt for home-ice advantage in the Western Conference postseason and just seven standing points from notching a third conference title in just four seasons.

Morrison is earning high marks from Laxdal for both his leadership and upping his defensive game at the top-line center. His leader instincts kicked into high gear when veteran center Ben Meyers was called up to the Kraken to form an energizer fourth line with Jacob Melanson and Ryan Winterton, both former leaders in their own ways at the AHL level.

Veteran of Sorts – and By Necessity

“I don't consider myself an older guy,” said the 23-year-old now in his third AHL season. “I feel like, I mean, compared to a lot of guys on our team and their age, I feel like I am an older guy. So I did need to take that leadership role [when Meyers was recalled after posting a nine-game point streak with the Firebirds. I have a big role in the team, especially with “Meysie’ doing great in Seattle. I feel like I need to step up and lead the guys.”

Laxdal said Morrison, who has appeared in four Kraken games, is working on executing the smaller details of a pro center’s role. Laxdal speaks from 67 NHL games played, 16 pro seasons in North America and Europe plus three years as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars.

“Mo has done a good job of incorporating some of the things I've been asking him to do on his defensive zone play,” said the Firebirds head coach. “He’s obviously playing well on both sides of the puck, elevating his game offensively. He's putting up points for us. For him to take the next step, it will be about the little things of the game that he's starting to incorporate every night, game in, game out.

“There are areas of games he's got to continue to work on. He will keep working on getting stronger, having that foundation of not getting bounced off puck battles as easy, as it does happen sometimes. I'm pretty blunt with Mo.”