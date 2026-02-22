Morrison in the Middle (of Growth)

PALM DESERT, CA – Last Friday morning, Coachella Valley head coach Derek Laxdal was answering questions about the surging play of his top-line center Logan Morrison, who currently is top four in the American Hockey League scoring race. Unprompted, Laxdal talked about Morrison’s absence from the AHL All-Star festivities.
“I thought he'd be pretty close to being an All-Star and, in my mind, he was in the end,” said Laxdal. “He's going to be a real big piece to our team pushing forward this year and he could be a real big piece in the [Kraken] organization.”
Morrison has 48 points in 47 games with 24 goals and 35 assists. That’s only fitting given Morrison’s own balanced game. He possesses an elite shot, crashes the net and is a skilled playmaker for 2026 AHL All-Star winger Jagger Firkus and heavy-shot power forward Jani Nyman, who was named to the AHL All-Star festivities last February.
Morrison and Firkus have been on the first line together all season, starting the year with speedy trade acquisition J.R. Avon as their linemate, then transitioning to Nyman when Avon went on injured reserve and Nyman was reassigned from the Kraken to Coachella Valley. Morrison and Firkus enjoy chemistry that Laxdal and assistant coach Brennan Sonne leverages on the first power play unit as well.