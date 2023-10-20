Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Seth Jarvis had two goals and an assist, and Stefan Noesen, Jordan Staal and Jaccob Slavin each had two assists for the Hurricanes (3-2-0). Antti Raanta allowed four goals on 18 shots before being pulled early in the second period. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves in relief.

After falling behind 4-1 after the second period, Carolina cut it to 4-3 in the third period before Seattle scored twice in 21 seconds.

“We always feel like there’s a chance [to come back] no matter what,” Jarvis said. “We think we have a team that can score in bunches. … It’s just a matter of keeping it out of our net right now.”

Yanni Gourde gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 7:16 of the first period when he tipped Eeli Tolvanen’s shot over the left pad of Raanta.

Jesper Fast responded for the Hurricanes 19 seconds later at 7:35. Slavin’s shot hit Daccord’s pad, then bounced off Fast’s skate and into an open net to tie it 1-1.

Jaden Schwartz gave Seattle 2-1 lead at 12:18 on a power play when he gathered Dunn’s deflected shot with his skate, then deked and slid the puck between Raanta’s legs.

“The power play gets off on a great start,” Hakstol said. “Real simple, win a face-off, get it to the net, and we're alone at net and we're able to finish again. And that kind of set us in the right direction.”