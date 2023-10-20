Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

SEATTLE -- Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and two assists for the Seattle Kraken, who held off a late push by the Carolina Hurricanes for their first win of the season, 7-4 at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.
Andre Burakovsky had two assists, and Joey Daccord made 32 saves for the Kraken (1-3-1), who scored three goals through their first four games.
“I liked our ability to push back when we needed to,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “If you look at the way we scored goals tonight, we used the bottom of the zone offensively, we got inside at net front. Not a lot fancy there.”
Seth Jarvis had two goals and an assist, and Stefan Noesen, Jordan Staal and Jaccob Slavin each had two assists for the Hurricanes (3-2-0). Antti Raanta allowed four goals on 18 shots before being pulled early in the second period. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves in relief.
After falling behind 4-1 after the second period, Carolina cut it to 4-3 in the third period before Seattle scored twice in 21 seconds.
“We always feel like there’s a chance [to come back] no matter what,” Jarvis said. “We think we have a team that can score in bunches. … It’s just a matter of keeping it out of our net right now.”
Yanni Gourde gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 7:16 of the first period when he tipped Eeli Tolvanen’s shot over the left pad of Raanta.
Jesper Fast responded for the Hurricanes 19 seconds later at 7:35. Slavin’s shot hit Daccord’s pad, then bounced off Fast’s skate and into an open net to tie it 1-1.
Jaden Schwartz gave Seattle 2-1 lead at 12:18 on a power play when he gathered Dunn’s deflected shot with his skate, then deked and slid the puck between Raanta’s legs.
“The power play gets off on a great start,” Hakstol said. “Real simple, win a face-off, get it to the net, and we're alone at net and we're able to finish again. And that kind of set us in the right direction.”
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare pushed it to 3-1 with a short-handed goal off a 2-on-1 at 19:22, scoring on a rebound off Dunn’s shot that went off Raanta’s left pad.
Dunn scored another power-play goal to make it 4-1 at 2:38 of the second period with a slap shot from the top of the slot.
“Everyone really chipping in tonight makes my game shape itself,” Dunn said. “I don’t really get any of [my] goals without everyone doing their part out there, so a lot of credit to the other guys for finding me and getting open for me to distribute to them.”
Jarvis cut it to 4-2 at 1:08 of the third period when Noesen faked a shot from a sharp angle and passed to Jarvis in the slot.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi got Carolina within 4-3 at 5:54 after Noesen made a move behind the net that evaded Alexander Wennberg and caught Daccord looking the wrong way.
“It’s just become a 50-50 game, the way we’re playing,” said Staal, the Hurricanes captain. “We’re just kind of hoping we’re going to outscore a team and hoping that we’re going to get a few more chances and find a way to beat them with our skill, and it’s just not working.”
Jared McCann extended the Kraken’s lead to 5-3 at 11:52, and Tye Kartye made it 6-3 just 21 seconds later at 12:13 off a pass to the crease by Matty Beniers.
It was Kartye’s first regular-season goal in the NHL after he had three goals and two assists in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.
“It feels really good, and obviously that we won too, and we got off the schneid a little bit there,” Kartye said. “It feels really good.”
Jarvis scored his second goal of the game on the power play to make it 6-4 at 15:54, but Bjorkstrand scored an empty-net goal at 16:51 for the 7-4 final.
NOTES: It was the eighth time since the start of last season the Kraken have scored at least seven goals, the most in the NHL. The Edmonton Oilers have done it seven times. … Schwartz (undisclosed) left after playing one shift in the third period. There was no update. … Burakovsky's assist on Dunn's power-play goal in the second period was his 200th point. … Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho missed his second straight game because of an upper-body injury. With Aho unavailable, Carolina played 11 forwards and seven defensemen.