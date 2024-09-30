Oh, Captains, Our Prospect Captains

Since Kraken GM Ron Francis signed on with the Kraken in 2019, two full seasons before the team debuted on ice, he has urged Seattle’s amateur scouts to prioritize skating ability and high hockey IQ as must-haves for any player drafted or signed as undrafted free agents. Judging from the 2024 draft class alone, it appears embracing a leadership role is part of identifying the ideal prospect.

This past week, 2024 fourth-rounder Ollie Josephson was named captain of his Red Deer (Alta.) squad in the Western Hockey League. A day later, news came through that fifth-rounder Clarke Caswell will wear the “C’ for the WHL’s Swift Current (Sask.) Broncos. On Saturday before the WHL Spokane Chiefs' first home, Kraken first-round and No. 8 overall Berkly Catton was announced as the franchise’s 37th captain across its storied history.

Think about that: Three 18-year-olds, including two picked in the middle rounds of the NHL Draft, who are so highly respected and trusted by their coaches and teammates to be the player everyone turns to when the squad needs it most, whether on or off the ice or both.

“Our amateur scouts continue to identify leadership qualities in young players,” said Jeff Tambellini, Kraken director of player development. “It’s a building block for pro habits. The fact that three of our 18-year-olds are captains is a credit to our scouts.”

Robert Kron, the Kraken’s director of amateur scouting, said Josephson and Caswell share characteristics that prompt captaincy: “In all three cases, they are extremely hard-working guys who think like leaders at a young age. They’re respected in the room. I’m happy for those kids.”

Caswell: Right Place, Right Time, Right Captain

For his part, Caswell stood out during development camp and the 2024 Rookie Faceoff showcase in Los Angeles. He seemed to almost always be in the right position to make a play or stymie an opponent (the high hockey IQ evident). It certainly explains why Francis and Kron opted to package a pair of lower 2024 picks (sixth and seventh rounds) to move up to Florida’s higher spot (via a previous trade) in the fifth round. The move effectively replaced the Kraken fifth-round choice that was traded to Colorado to acquire forward Tomas Tatar during the 2022-23 season.

“Playing in Swift Current my whole career and seeing guys like Owen Pickering [previous captain, also tabbed at 18, who was drafted 21st overall by Pittsburgh in 2022] and all the leaders we’ve had and the unbelievable job they did, I’m excited to lead this group of guys,” said Caswell per the team's website.

“Clarke is someone who has been in the system here, and last year, he took a big step,” said Swift Current head coach Taras McEwen. “He’s someone who shows up to the rink and does everything the right way, just with his preparation and work ethic on the ice.”

And, oh, by the way, as a 17-year-old, Caswell scored 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 68 regular season games last season, then added nine points in nine playoff games last spring. Over the weekend, he picked his first three assists of the year, two during a Saturday victory, including on the game-winning goal.