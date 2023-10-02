3 Game Essentials | Oilers at Kraken | 7 p.m.

One: Tune-up for Some, Test for Others

Kraken will play three preseason games this work week before heading into the weekend for the coaching staff to make final decisions on roster spots for opening night in Vegas Oct. 10. When we wake up Tuesday the 2023-24 season is a week away. As a reminder, the NHL roster regulations afford each team 23 spots with 18 skaters and two goalies dressing for each game. Doing the hockey math, there are more deserving candidates than spots at all three positions (forwards, defensemen, goalies). Monday night’s matchup is the Kraken’s final home preseason game before contests in Vancouver on Wednesday and Edmonton on Friday.

While the Kraken are 2-0-1 in the preseason to date, coach Dave Hakstol is focused on matters beyond what the twin boards at Climate Pledge Arena will show Monday. The three games are both tune-up and test.

“Two things really stand out,” said Hakstol after a spirited pair of split-group practices Sunday. “One is working to build our team game to get closer to what a regular season game looks like. We’re not there yet in execution or pace."

“The other obvious piece is the competition for spots. As you get to this time in camp, those decisions become a little more acute and a little more clear. It’s an important game and important week for guys [competing for jobs on the fourth line, defensive depth and backup goaltender].”

Two: Lining Up and Matching Up

When the Kraken return to Seattle for the Oct. 17 home opener against Colorado (a revenge game of sorts for the Avalanche), Hakstol and his coaching staff will be highly aware of which opposing players are on the ice, especially the forward lines and who is at the faceoff circle. But Monday is decidedly about giving ice time to players battling for jobs and, particularly as the week goes on, providing shifts to forward lines and defensive pairings that will be part of the regular season lineup. Hakstol said he won’t pay much attention to matchups this week (even if road games will include more imposing opposing players). For fans, Monday is a chance to see what lines might be suiting up for Vegas. Same for defensive pairs, though Vince Dunn hasn’t played since last Monday (Thursday was planned as another group’s game day) and was held out of Sunday’s practice in what Hakstol called a maintenance day. Goalie Joey Daccord played a period Thursday while Chris Driedger last got game work a week ago in Calgary.

Three: Powering Up

The Kraken worked on power play formations Sunday in practice, looking for a more consistent production during opposing teams’ penalties (reducing “dry spells” said Hakstol earlier in camp). Forward Eeli Tolvanen has been a standout in games (two power play goals) and practice/scrimmages. Hakstol commended the work of both Tolvanen and likely regular-season linemate Oliver Bjorkstrand on one power play unit. While Tolvanen is best known to fans for his one-timer shot location on the power play, Hakstol likes the versatility the Finnish forward and 2022-23 midseason waiver pickup provide to man different spots on a power play unit. Who works special teams (and with whom, including forward pairs on the penalty-kill) is something to watch Monday versus the Oilers.