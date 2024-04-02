Kraken Sink Sharks

SAN JOSE, CA - The Kraken came to the “Shark Tank” looking to flip the script from the last time they were in this building. Back in January, Seattle suffered a 2-0 shutout loss but this time, the team was resolute in not letting that happen again. In a game that welcomed both Vince Dunn (injury) and Shane Wright back to the team, the Kraken got the first goal of the game less than 30 seconds in. Then they added two more before the first period was done.
While the Sharks found some jump and were able to score twice, Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced and Seattle was able to hold on down the stretch for the 4-2 win.
How did it all go down? Let’s dig in.
Beniers Line Leads the Way
Three games ago, Dave Hakstol reconfigured Matty Beniers’ line to include Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand, and tonight, the trio added two more even-strength goals to the two they’ve already generated together. Just twenty-nine seconds into the game, as the puck went into the offensive zone, Tolvanen got on the forecheck, Bjorkstrand – who was in support of the play – retrieved possession among Sharks skaters and after a give-and-go between those two, Bjorkstrand sent the puck north to a waiting Beniers in the left circle. With a quick release, last season’s rookie of the year lasered the puck past Mackenzie Blackwood. 1-0 Seattle off the fourth-fastest goal in Kraken history.