Kraken Sink Sharks

It was a solid game for Wright beyond getting on the scoresheet. He said he felt comfortable and “like I belong out there” followed by compliments for his linemates. Wright played a career-high 15:14 including 2:02 of power play time and had seven shot attempts.

“(That line) did their part,” Hakstol said. “It was awfully nice to see ‘Wrighter’ get the game-winner. They had a bunch of good offensive opportunities. Wrighter was comfortable in the defensive zone. We used him in some of the D-zone draws. And he he dug in and he did a good job there. So overall, you know, a good first night out for him.”

Nervy Middle

The Kraken carried their two-goal lead into the first intermission, but the Sharks weren’t going down without a fight. In the middle frame, the Kraken weren’t holding on to the puck as effectively as they had been and, as a result, spent a lot of time defending. San Jose out-shot Seattle (26-21 attempts), had sustained periods of time in the offensive zone and had five shot attempts from the high-danger areas of the ice. That effort also earned the Sharks a second goal when, during one of those long possessions, the home team moved the puck across the top of the zone to Marc-Edouard Vlasic, whose shot was redirected by Klim Kostin to get past a screened Grubauer.

“I thought we just extended some shifts,” Eberle said. “We were playing in the D-zone tired and they were just rolling around. We were too tired to defend but I thought Grubi did a good job, make some big saves. We obviously held on and then found a way to finish it off.”

Hold the Line

After beginning the third period with a successful penalty kill, the Kraken kept the ice tilted their way. Seattle out-shot San Jose 14-6, and Grubauer stopped everything he saw, even through a late Sharks’ surge, before Jared McCann scored into an empty net to set the final score at 4-2.

“(The PK) sets up the third for us obviously,” Hakstol said. “in a one-goal hockey game, to be able to get the kill... we did a nice job on it. You know, I liked our third there. You know they're going to have a push, they're going to have some shifts, but ultimately, (on their) best opportunity Grubi made a real good save. Offensively, I thought we did a good job. I like the things that we did there in the third period.”

Another reason for relief, Kraken fans surely held their breath when Yanni Gourde left the ice after taking a puck to the mid-section off a Vince Dunn shot. But he was able to return to the game for the final five minutes of play.