Back in the Win Column 

ELMONT, NY: Going into tonight’s game, Dave Hakstol said there were no excuses for the Kraken not to execute. He wanted to see his team “play North” – maintain possession of the puck and generate offensive zone time off of effective zone entries. The Kraken came out at UBS Arena and did exactly that. They played with the crispness their coach had prescribed and earned an early lead.

But for all their efforts, the Kraken could only get one puck past goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who came into this game leading the league in the ability to steal games this season (9). He denied chance after chance, and after a tying goal late in the second period, stoned multiple A-plus scoring chances from Seattle becoming a big reason the game ended in a tie in regulation.

Ultimately, for the second time this season, the match between the Kraken and Islanders required a shootout, Tomas Tatar beat the perceived unbeatable goaltender and Philipp Grubauer- who was excellent all game - denied all three Islander attempts to secure the win.

“Throughout the entire game, our energy wasn't based on one play or one goal,” Hakstol said. “Our game got stronger throughout the game. I really liked our third period. We're playing our sixth period in two nights here. And we were the better team and in the third period we generated, we played the right way all the way through, and competed very hard. we earned that second point.”

How did it go down? Let’s dig in.

Down But Definitely Not Out

For all the possession the Kraken had, it was a rush chance that would yield the first score.

Working on the cycle, Matty Beniers took a big hit from Ryan Pulock and went down. Kraken faithful collectively held their breath and last year’s Calder Trophy winner stayed on the ice and efforted to get simply to standing. But he started to find his stride and move towards the play just in time to align with Jared McCann retrieving a loose puck and sending a stretch pass right to Beniers. The center skated into the right circle and fired a laser past Sorokin to make it 1-0 Seattle