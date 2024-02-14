Back in the Win Column 

Kraken play most complete game of road trip; Grubauer stellar in net and Tatar shootout winner gets Seattle two points

By Alison Lukan
ELMONT, NY:

ELMONT, NY: Going into tonight’s game, Dave Hakstol said there were no excuses for the Kraken not to execute. He wanted to see his team “play North” – maintain possession of the puck and generate offensive zone time off of effective zone entries. The Kraken came out at UBS Arena and did exactly that. They played with the crispness their coach had prescribed and earned an early lead.

But for all their efforts, the Kraken could only get one puck past goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who came into this game leading the league in the ability to steal games this season (9). He denied chance after chance, and after a tying goal late in the second period, stoned multiple A-plus scoring chances from Seattle becoming a big reason the game ended in a tie in regulation.

Ultimately, for the second time this season, the match between the Kraken and Islanders required a shootout, Tomas Tatar beat the perceived unbeatable goaltender and Philipp Grubauer- who was excellent all game - denied all three Islander attempts to secure the win.

“Throughout the entire game, our energy wasn't based on one play or one goal,” Hakstol said. “Our game got stronger throughout the game. I really liked our third period. We're playing our sixth period in two nights here. And we were the better team and in the third period we generated, we played the right way all the way through, and competed very hard. we earned that second point.”

How did it go down? Let’s dig in.

Down But Definitely Not Out

For all the possession the Kraken had, it was a rush chance that would yield the first score.

Working on the cycle, Matty Beniers took a big hit from Ryan Pulock and went down. Kraken faithful collectively held their breath and last year’s Calder Trophy winner stayed on the ice and efforted to get simply to standing. But he started to find his stride and move towards the play just in time to align with Jared McCann retrieving a loose puck and sending a stretch pass right to Beniers. The center skated into the right circle and fired a laser past Sorokin to make it 1-0 Seattle

SEA@NYI: Beniers scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

.“We earned it,” Hakstol said. “We started the game really well, and just to stick with that play and score on transition was obviously…coming into a back-to-back to be able to play with the lead is a big boost for us.”

Four for Four

The Kraken maintained their pace through the first period until with 5:36 remaining, Andre Burakovsky caught Jean-Gabriel Pageau up high with his stick and earned a double minor. But as Beniers told ROOT Sports’ Piper Shaw during intermission everyone dug in to do the work required to kill off the penalty. During the four minutes, the Islanders offense was officially scored as ten shot attempts. The Kraken handled those as follows: five blocks – including two by Jamie Oleksiak; two misses; and three saves by Philipp Grubauer.

One Goal for the Home Team

The second period was again all Seattle but fourteen minutes in, Yanni Gourde was called for boarding on Casey Czikas. Not everyone agreed with the call, but the Kraken kill had to get back to work. Right out of the gate, Brandon Tanev had a short-handed chance, but after that the Islanders set up in the offensive zone. They moved the puck behind the net, drawing both Seattle defenders below the blue line, while increasing the difficulty of Grubauer tracking the puck. From there, Mat Barzal passed to Kyle Palmieri net front for the tying goal.

Extra Time

The 1-1 score would stand through all of regulation and demand overtime, but neither team could find the back of the net and a skills competition was required. Beniers couldn’t convert, but Tatar slowed on his attempt and pulled Sorokin forward and then beat the Islanders goaltender for the game deciding goal.

“You look at (Tatar’s) history (in the shootout), he's done a good job there,” Hakstol said. “And, he's a guy who loves to compete. He loves to score. And he's just a veteran guy that's not overwhelmed by the moment. He put all those factors together, it was a great movie. He put a goaltender that's (very) good tonight that came close to stealing a game…he put him in a bad spot and love his poise and love his fire when he scored.”

SEA@NYI: Tatar, Grubauer lead Kraken to shootout win

Finding the Chemisty

Hakstol said a priority for the coaching staff during the All-Star Break, was to work on finding the optimal combinations for Kraken forward lines as many players have or are returning to full health. There was a little more tinkering this game and it proved to be quite effective.

McCann was re-uninted with Beniers and Jordan Eberle; Andre Burakovsky moved to the right of Jaden Schwartz and Alex Wennberg; and Tye Kartye was brought back in to center the fourth line with Tomas Tatar and Brandon Tanev. The trios were effective in tilting the ice the Kraken’s way.

Back in the Gruuuve

Philipp Grubauer returned to his first game action in over two months and across 22 Kraken games and looked strong. Grubauer’s reads were solid, his lateral movement compact and efficient even as the Islanders played puck after puck off the back boards. He had huge saves like the one on Bo Horvat in overtime.

And he had the support of his team to shake off any rust he may have had. Hakstol had talked about the need for the team in front of him to be solid and they certainly were. Schwartz came in with a big net front block in the first, Will Borgen backed up a save on a wraparound attempt, as Grubauer stopped 25 of 26 pucks on his way to be just the second German goaltender to reach 150 NHL wins (after Thomas Greiss).

“(He) was awesome,” Beniers said. “It's great to see. He was outstanding tonight - making big saves so it's pretty cool to see someone work so hard off the ice to get back and then getting that net and win us the game.”

