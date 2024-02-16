Hometown Heroes

BOSTON, MA - The last time the Kraken were in TD Garden, they were in the midst of what would be a history-making eight-game win streak and handed the 2023 Presidents’ Trophy winners their only shutout loss on home ice all season. That was so fun, the Kraken decided to do it again, beating the Bruins 4-1.

The Bruins attacked with speed and tenacity, but Boston-born Joey Daccord was fantastic in net, keeping the game within reach on the scoreboard. And then local product Matty Beniers went to work. He was the engine of the first two tallies collecting two assists and then scored the third goal off the rush.

"It was great to see Matty…he was flying around,” Jordan Eberle said. “It gets you confidence and it gets you going and obviously Joey has been playing well since he (took on the workload) in November. So we just continue to kind of put together team wins. I think that's kind of an identity. We roll four lines and we win by committee.

This time of the year we are where we are and this is the mix you want to be in and we want to be winning games and pushing for a playoff spot. That’s what makes it fun.”

How did it all go down? Let’s dig in.

Cooking Pasta

The first goal of the game went the Bruins' way. The home team created six shots in the first five minutes, the last of which slid past Joey Daccord after a rebound of a David Pastrnak shot bounced into traffic net front. Joey Daccord was sprawled from the effort of two saves on two attempts in the seconds prior and a bounce off the bodies in front became goal number 34 for Pastrnak – the third most in the league this season.

Stay for Seconds

The Kraken survived a penalty kill that came right after the Bruins’ score, and then less than a minute after Boston’s power play expired, Seattle got one of their own thanks to a Brandon Carlo high stick. The seventh-best penalty kill in the league pushed the Kraken out of the offensive zone a few times. But a clean entry created by Matty Beniers and Vince Dunn followed by a dish from Oliver Bjorkstrand put the puck on Jordan Eberle’s stick. He skated net front and punched a shot at Jeremy Swayman but as the rebound went to the goaltender’s left, he tracked right and Eberle collected the bounce to shoot the puck into an open net.