Kraken Rally, Fall in Overtime

Sprong Returns and Scores

Detroit went up again when former Kraken forward Daniel Sprong scored his 15th goal of the season before the second intermission. Sprong’s quick-release shot, off a sudden 2-on-1 rush during a Seattle shift change, ricocheted off the right post and then past a sprawling Joey Daccord. Sprong showed little emotion after the score, but it did appear he was working hard to keep the stoic face.

The former Seattle fourth-liner is filling the same role for Detroit, averaging a bit under 13 minutes of time on ice per game but standing as the Red Wings’ fourth-leading scorer with 20 assists to go with the goals. Detroit GM Steve Yzerman has been clear he admired the scoring-depth playoff roster Kraken GM Ron Francis built last season. Sprong was a free-agent signing and he is one of 11 Red Wings with 10 goals or more on the season.

Keeping It Real (Close)

Both goaltenders kept their teams in the game at various points in the first 40 minutes. Detroit's Alex Lyon faced 11 Grade-A scoring chances in that timeframe while Daccord sorted through seven high-danger chances. Lyon was particularly impressive in a first period dominated by Seattle and then again in the second half of the middle period when the Kraken logged most of their 13 shots on goal in the frame.

With Detroit up 3-2 to start the third period, Seattle pressured to no luck against Lyon, and when Detroit countered with a couple of quality chances just three minutes into the period that Daccord turned away. Just a couple of shifts later, Jared McCann nearly notched the hat trick but Lyon got his shoulder on it.

Connecting Patrick Kane to Steve Yzerman to Ron Francis

The Kraken exhibited no trouble with early call time for Monday’s Presidents Day matinee, firing 15 shots on goal in the first period on Detroit journeyman-turned-No. 1 goaltender Alex Lyon. But the visiting Red Wings, who clearly have fans who travel to watch them on holiday weekends, scored first on young defenseman Moritz Seider’s long shot from the right point.

The German-born Seider was selected No. 6 overall in the 2019 NHL Draft and has blossomed into the star he was anticipated to become, having already played 219 games before he turns 23 in April. Seider was set up by Detroit winger and future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane, who waited patiently to let the play develop along the right side boards, then fed his teammates stick to tape.

It marked Kane’s 800th career assist, 14 of which have been recorded in Red Wings red-and-white, along with seven during the second half of last season with the New York Rangers, then, of course, the rest during a legendary, three-Stanley Cup run with Chicago. Kane is third all-time in assists by American NHLers, trailing only Phil Housley (894) and Mike Modano (813). He’s nearing top-30 all-time in assists but still needs another 200-plus to pass his current boss, Detroit GM and Hall of Fame player Steve Yzerman (1,063), and though his off-season hip surgery was a success (23 points in 23 games after finishing rehab), Kane is highly unlikely to get even close to the another Hall of Famer/GM on hand Monday, Kraken hockey boss Ron Francis, who is second all-time (1,249). Only Wayne Gretzky (1,963) has more.