D-man Jugnauth’s Growth at Both Ends of Ice

Jugnauth’s WHL numbers were downright gaudy during the 2024-25 regular season and a deep playoff run. This hockey year, Jugnauth has six goals and 28 assists for 34 points in his first 50 AHL games. That’s fourth in scoring among all AHL rookies and tops among first-year defensemen. He is also fourth best in scoring among all AHL defensemen and a closer look reveals all other D-man scorers in the top 10 are in their third to eighth pro seasons.

Jugnauth and his Firebirds coaches are keenly aware that more development is a must to not only advance to the next level but also to continue Jugnauth’s success at lower levels at the ultimate testing ground of the NHL.

“It's different at the AHL level,” said Jugnauth after a recent morning skate in the southern California desert. “In Portland, the coaches had a lot of trust in me. They let me have a long leash there. Here [with the Firebirds] I had to work from the ground up in getting the coaches to trust me. More recently, in the last 12 to 15 games, I have felt more confident making plays. I am using my skating more. I think that has started to show at both ends of the ice.”

Working the Firebirds’ Defenseman Whisperer

Stu Bickel is in his fourth year of molding Kraken defensive prospects as a Firebirds assistant coach. Jugnauth’s emergence as WHL Defenseman of the Year challenged Bickel’s conventional approach with him.

“With a young defenseman, I'll try to build the defensive game from the [offensive] blue line back,” said Bickel. “At beginning of the year with Juggy, it was a lot of talking about gapping [closing the distance from defenseman to an approaching opponent], developing an understanding for what we want to do as a team in those situations.

“From there, we get into more technical reading of a line rush against us and what our numbers [in terms of Firebirds players] look like defending that rush. At the beginning, it's building a lot of those reads in terms of where we want to go, what routes we want to take as defensemen.”

Bickel said all young defensemen must learn these pro systems. In Jugnauth’s case, he was a fast learner during Kraken training camp and the early months in Palm Desert.

”Now it’s been now working a with Juggy more on the details of, ‘OK, I'm in good spots. How do I close plays out?’” said Bickel. “For him, there are some tricks we can use to win pucks back where he doesn't wind up in a strength-on-strength battle because there are going to be bigger, stronger players. Juggy understands that. There are things he can do, like jamming the [opponent’s] top elbow and working his stick on pucks.

“He’s got a really good stick, both against AHL players and even in exhibition games with the Kraken. Using his skating ability has been huge in that he's moving his feet to go close plays out, putting him in a much stronger defensive position against players trying to get inside on him. Juggy is super coachable too,”

Giving ‘Juggy’ Room to Operate

Bickel noted Jugnauth’s growth at the defensive end has afforded an advanced approach to giving the young defender more opportunities in the offensive zone whether quarterbacking the No. 1 Firebirds power play, joining the rush or getting net front during even strength 5-on-5 play.