Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Binnington made saves in the shootout on Matty Beniers, Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle.

"Big saves, big moments," Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said of Binnington. "Unreal in the shootout, penalty kill, 5-on-5, just overall kept us in the game the whole game. He was incredible. Nice to have him back there for us."

Binnington's best save of the game came on Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson with 28 seconds left in overtime when he kicked out the left pad on a play in the slot.

"Crazy," Parayko said. "It was a good opportunity by Larsson. Better save by 'Binner.'"

The Kraken had a goal waved off at 12:36 of the first period after the Blues challenged for goaltender interference. It was determined that Jared McCann impaired Binnington’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Vince Dunn’s goal with a stick to the face mask.

It was St. Louis' second successful challenge in as many games. The Blues won a challenged offside call in the first period Thursday against the Stars.

The Kraken have scored two goals in three games but were pleased with their effort Saturday.

"I think we played a really good road game tonight," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. "It was a well-played game. We did a lot of things that we want to do on the road. We didn't generate enough offense. We had some good opportunities. The special teams were solid. The PK did a really good job. We made good on the one power play we got."

NOTES: Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich sustained an upper-body injury late in the first period and did not return for the final two periods when he was shoved into the boards behind the Seattle net by defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. Blues coach Craig Berube said he didn't know the severity of the injury but ruled out a concussion. ... Seattle's power-play goal was their first in seven games against St. Louis, breaking an 0-for-14 drought. ... Thomas has eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games against the Kraken. ... Seattle forward Brandon Tanev missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. ... St. Louis has won four straight home openers. ... The Kraken were playing their third straight opponents’ home opener. They opened the home schedule for Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights last Tuesday and the Nashville Predators on Thursday. They play their home opener Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche.