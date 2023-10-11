amex-terms-conditions-dropdown

Access through the American Express Card Member Entrance at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA is available only to American Express Card Members. American Express Card Members may bring in guests, provided all parties are present upon entry and possess a valid event ticket.



The American Express Card Member Entrance will be accessible for designated sporting and entertainment events at Climate Pledge Arena. To gain entry to Climate Pledge Arena through the American Express Card Member Entrance, you must present the guest services representative with a valid American Express Card. The American Express Card Member Entrance may not be open for all Climate Pledge Arena events, and hours of operation may vary and are subject to change. Entry into Climate Pledge Arena is subject to both the terms and conditions stated on the back of your Climate Pledge Arena event ticket and the rules set by Climate Pledge Arena.