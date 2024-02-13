Kraken (21-21-10) at Islanders (22-18-12) | 4:30 p.m.

One: Compete and Execution

The Kraken were certainly not pleased with the outcome of Monday’s 3-1 loss to the Devils. However, if there is one positive to be taken from that effort, it’s that after a sluggish opening 35 minutes that saw Seattle give up three goals and take four penalties, the team seemed to find their footing. They played with urgency and generated the majority of offense, including getting a Will Borgen goal.

The bad thing about back-to-backs is that it’s a lot of hockey in two days. The good thing about back-to-backs is that there’s little time to dwell on past negatives and it’s often easy to pick up right where you left off at the end of the previous game. That’s exactly the hope for the Kraken tonight that they’ll show what Jamie Oleksiak said were Seattle’s strengths in the final 20: getting on the forecheck, not letting opponents gain speed by finishing checks; and being quick on transition.

While Dave Hakstol wasn’t pleased with the first half of his team’s game in New Jersey, he credited the pride of the group for pushing back in the face of a 3-0 goal deficit.

“(In the third period) we got it 10 minutes in,” Hakstol said. “We had our chances after that to be able to make it a one-goal hockey game. There’s no question guys are going to dig in. . . you have to find a way to work out of it together. And that's what the third period looked like to a certain degree. . that was the positive of it.”

Two: Next Player Up

Brian Dumoulin left Monday’s game in New Jersey with a lower-body injury just under nine minutes into the game and that put a bit of extra work on each of the five remaining defender’s plates and required a little bit more situational awareness. Justin Schultz has rejoined the team after being away for the first game of this road trip (personal reasons) and was declared available by Hakstol in New Jersey – so you’d have to imagine that if Dumoulin can’t go, they’ll be happy to have the dependable veteran that Schultz has proven to be back on the ice.

Similarly, with the workload upping across the board with two games in two days, it’s possible that Philipp Grubauer draws in for his first action since returning Jan. 24 from a lower body that kept him sidelined for 18 games.

Three: Know the Opponent – New York Islanders

The last time these two teams met on Nov. 17 in Seattle, the Kraken took the two points in a back-and-forth affair that Kailer Yamamoto ended with a third period power-play goal and a shootout tally. And the roster the Kraken will face tonight looks more or less the same except for one big difference – there’s a new head coach behind the bench, Patrick Roy. In the seven games since his debut, the Islanders are 3-3-1 and most recently lost to Calgary 5-2 on Sunday. Sitting four points out of a playoff spot, New York is looking to get every standing point they can and continue to be backed by excellent goaltending, especially against shots from the inner slot – they rank best in the league in save percentage against those kinds of chances. Offensively, they are also a team that sits in the top ten in shot quality (8th), screened shots on net (2nd) and faceoffs won that result in a shot on net (1st). While their power play ranks middle of the road, their penalty kill currently sits as the least effective in the league.