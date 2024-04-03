Kraken (31-30-13) at Kings (38-25-11) | 6:30 p.m.

Against a stout defense, Kraken look to continue winning ways on the road against divisional rival, Los Angeles

By Alison Lukan
One: Break Through the Zone

When it comes to transition through the neutral zone, the Kings are one of the most effective in the league in making that a challenge. For years, they’ve played a 1-3-1 forecheck, which means when the opponent gets the puck, one LA skater sits at the top of the offensive zone while three skaters stretch wide across the neutral zone to clog up any attempts to get through the middle of the ice. The final fifth skater hangs back to retrieve any pucks that happen to get past the bodies in front. It’s a frustratingly effective system that quiets a lot of offensive attack by not letting it get set up in the first place. So, to try to beat the Kings before they can get in their forecheck, the Kraken will need to be effective in their passing, use speed to get through the neutral zone, and win any loose puck battles to change possession quickly before the Kings can get into formation.

Two: Betting on the Beniers Line

A line that had a lot of success last game is the trio made up of Matty Beniers, Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand. They combined efforts to create the first two Kraken goals in San Jose, and have been effective at getting on the scoresheet since they were put together. In those four games playing as a combo, not counting power play efforts, the three rank among the top four points earners with Tolvanen leading the way (1-3-4). Bjorkstrand has a goal and an assist and Beniers has two goals and a helper. And the Kraken center could be due to add to that total. He's a point per game player in seven games versus Los Angeles (2-5-7) and is one point away from being the first Kraken draft pick to score 100 points. But as they seek continued offensive success, the line will need to be mindful of keeping their legs fresh with efficient and manageable shifts so they can be part of the Kraken attack throughout the full 60 minutes of play.

Three: Know the Opponent: Los Angeles Kings

The way the Kings play in the neutral zone is their calling card, but there’s a lot more to know about the team that currently sits in the second wild card spot in the West. While they currently sit in a playoff spot, the Kings are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and will be hungry for every standings point they can get. They’ve been bolstered by solid goaltending most of this season with both David Rittich and Cam Talbot sitting among the top 15 goaltenders in the league when it comes to beating expectations (per Evolving Hockey). But an area of concern has been the middle of the ice. The Kings are working to boost their center depth calling up Akil Thomas, the 51st overall draft pick in 2018, who just played in his first ever NHL game in the wake of an injury to center (and 42-point earner), Phillip Danault. Fellow center Alex Turcotte has also been out dating back to Mar. 19.

