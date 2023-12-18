Kraken (10-14-8) at Stars (17-8-4) | 5 p.m.

Kraken at Dallas | 5 p.m., ROOT Sports, KJR 93.3 FM

One: Flipping the Power (Play) Switch

The Kraken’s third-period performance against division foe Los Angeles on Saturday is exactly what Dave Hakstol wants to see from his squad when behind in a close game. Consider a blueprint for comebacks if needed on the road trip that starts in Dallas before an LA rematch on Wednesday. First, don’t allow high-danger chances, and get the puck out of your end. Second, be aggressive on your breakouts and keep the pressure going in the offensive zone.

Following these guideposts afforded a late power play in which Oliver Bjorkstrand tied the game at 2-2 with rookie defenseman Ryker Evans notching his fourth primary assist in the last three games. It started with Seattle pressure at the LA end, resulting in Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson air-lifting the puck into the stands for the requisite two-minute minor for delay of game.

“That's important, the game on the line,” said Dave Hakstol post-game when asked about the Evans-quarterbacked power play unit. “We earned the power play [he credited Brian Dumoulin for keeping the puck in the zone just before Anderson’s errant clearing attempt]. We put them under a little bit of heat.

“Then the power-play went out and executed, did a nice job. Those are the things you talk about when you go into your power play meeting in the morning, that going to execute when it means most in the game.”