Kraken (10-14-8) at Stars (17-8-4) | 5 p.m.

Kraken embark on three-game road trip before holiday break with two rematches ahead: Dallas, second-round playoffs foe last spring and LA Wednesday. Plus ‘Hak’ on Tatar

By Bob Condor
Kraken at Dallas | 5 p.m., ROOT Sports, KJR 93.3 FM

One: Flipping the Power (Play) Switch

The Kraken’s third-period performance against division foe Los Angeles on Saturday is exactly what Dave Hakstol wants to see from his squad when behind in a close game. Consider a blueprint for comebacks if needed on the road trip that starts in Dallas before an LA rematch on Wednesday. First, don’t allow high-danger chances, and get the puck out of your end. Second, be aggressive on your breakouts and keep the pressure going in the offensive zone.

Following these guideposts afforded a late power play in which Oliver Bjorkstrand tied the game at 2-2 with rookie defenseman Ryker Evans notching his fourth primary assist in the last three games. It started with Seattle pressure at the LA end, resulting in Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson air-lifting the puck into the stands for the requisite two-minute minor for delay of game.

“That's important, the game on the line,” said Dave Hakstol post-game when asked about the Evans-quarterbacked power play unit. “We earned the power play [he credited Brian Dumoulin for keeping the puck in the zone just before Anderson’s errant clearing attempt]. We put them under a little bit of heat.

“Then the power-play went out and executed, did a nice job. Those are the things you talk about when you go into your power play meeting in the morning, that going to execute when it means most in the game.”

Jamie Oleksiak and Coach Dave Hakstol speak with the media prior to Monday's matchup against the Dallas Stars.

Two: Hakstol’s Take on Tatar

Last week, just-turned-22-year-old Ryker Evans was the new guy hoping to get into a game. By week’s end, he was playing 19 minutes Saturday, quarterbacking a power play unit, earning trust the coaching staff’s trust as a defender (including being on the ice for the last shift of overtime Thursday). This week, the new guy is veteran Tomas Tatar, acquired from Colorado last Friday and slotted with Matty Beniers and Jared McCann, replacing Jorden Eberle, who was not available due to a lower-body issue. [Dave Hakstol liked what he saw especially the small details exhibited.

“His debut was solid,” said Hakstol. “He's had an awful lot happening over the last 24 hours. He gave us good minutes. He's outstanding on the bench. He makes a lot of little plays out there that might go unnoticed. It was a good start for him.”

Three: Know Your Foe: Stars 5-3-2 in Last 10 Games

Dallas is battling with Colorado and Winnipeg for first place in the Central Division. Seemingly ageless Joe Pavelski is the Stars’ leading goal scorer with 13 and tied for overall points, 27, with young star Jason Robertson (9 G, team-high 18 A). More telling is Dallas has nine players with 19 or more points in the first 29 games of the season, including second-year player, Wyatt Johnson who more than held his own last spring in the second-round playoff series between the Kraken and Stars. One note: No. 1 Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger left last Friday’s game due to injury and was replaced by veteran backup Scott Wedgewood, who is now 6-1-1 in his games of record this season.

