Kraken (18-14-9) at Blue Jackets (13-20-9) | 4:00 p.m.

One: Keep Rolling

Kraken lines are looking a little different these days with the return of Jaden Schwartz and tweaking of the Jared McCann, Tye Kartye, Andre Burakovsky line. But that movement has resulted in “four solid lines” (as Dave Hakstol likes to describe them) that are playing quite evenly in terms of 5-on-5 time. Being able to roll lines like that has been a big asset for a number of reasons. First, with playing time being distributed that way, no one line has to bear an imbalanced workload that could create a buildup in terms of fatigue. Second, being on the road, the Kraken aren’t controlling matchups – that privilege goes to the home team who gets the last change. When you have balanced lines, each is equipped to respond defensively and act offensively – no matter who they are facing on ice.

What are the elements of the lines Hakstol and his coaching staff are constructing? Here’s what the bench boss had to say: “there's certain elements that you want to have involved in each and every line in terms of playmaking ability, checking ability, scoring ability, and thought process. All of those things go into it.”

Two: Defensive Pace

The Kraken have earned wins in the first two games of this road trip, but both have had a slower than ideal start in the team’s eyes. They did tighten up and improve in each contest, but starting at the optimal level versus working to it is the goal. What does that level look like? For Hakstol, playing with pace is the first ingredient for success. When players are clean with the puck (no sloppy plays, good puck management), and check effectively that feeds defensive success. Add on top of that stellar goaltending and depth scoring (which was fed by plays coming out of the defensive zone!) and the path to a win becomes clear.

Three: Know the Opponent – Columbus

Columbus is a team that is building around a talented but young group of players who are finding their footing in the NHL. Five of their forwards and one defender are on their entry-level contracts and two of them (Adam Fantilli, Kirill Marchenko) are in the top five point earners on the team. But there are struggles on this roster that could provide opportunity for the Kraken. The team is already without top defender Zach Werenski as well as Patrik Laine and captain Boone Jenner – all out due to injury. Further, the Blue Jackets are bottom five in limiting opponents’ offense and struggle to get to the dangerous areas themselves. One area they have defended quite well is against the rush (ranking 9th overall in limiting those chances). Columbus is also carrying three goaltenders, but head coach Pascal Vincent shared Friday that 24-year-old Daniil Tarasov will be the starter on Saturday.