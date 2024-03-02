Oilers (35-20-2) at Kraken (26-22-11) | 1:00 p.m.

One: Be Ready at the start of Saturday’s Matinee

In his post-game interview with ROOT Sports’ Piper Shaw in front of an appreciative home crowd Thursday night, goaltender and first star Philipp Grubauer made sure to credit his teammates for his 21st career shutout in the 2-0 win over Pittsburgh. He also ad-libbed to say, now, hey, good two points, need to get ready for a big match on Saturday.

That’s a mindset required this time of year. Who’s next and be ready. Veteran Jordan Eberle said Monday post-game that every game now is a playoff game in the Western Conference wild-card race. Dave Hakstol has said more than a few times being in a tight and highly populated scramble for two West postseason spots is what makes the NHL fun and certainly motivating, “to play meaningful games this time of year” as the calendar turns to March.

When asked about head-coaching his 500th NHL game – and remember this is a guy who took his NCAA Division I North Dakota team to seven Frozen Fours in 11 seasons as head man—Hakstol was gracious and player-centric in his remarks after Thursday’s morning skate. He finished the 500th comment with a simple reminder that the next game is the biggest game right now.

Looking back at Thursday’s win one quick time, Seattle can learn some things about holding off the always-expected barrage from Edmonton, starting but not ending with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Pittsburgh came out flying and so will the Oilers. Allowing Grubauer (guessing he starts) to see the pucks and shots as well as Thursday is a must. Countering with more breakouts from the defensive zone would take some burden off Grubauer. The Penguins weren’t getting too many rebounds from Grubi (with some clearing help from his skater teammates) but they are highly competent at recovering the puck in the O-zone. That’s a trend to reverse Saturday afternoon, too many good sticks for EDM, including the sometimes overlooked Zach Hyman (even if he does have 40 goals already this season).