Oilers (35-20-2) at Kraken (26-22-11) | 1:00 p.m.

Kraken can finish six-game homestand with nine of possible 12 points, but have to do it against division rival with scoring power and recently hot goalie. Reminder: 1 p.m. puck drop.

3GameEssentials_Home_16x9
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

One: Be Ready at the start of Saturday’s Matinee

In his post-game interview with ROOT Sports’ Piper Shaw in front of an appreciative home crowd Thursday night, goaltender and first star Philipp Grubauer made sure to credit his teammates for his 21st career shutout in the 2-0 win over Pittsburgh. He also ad-libbed to say, now, hey, good two points, need to get ready for a big match on Saturday.

That’s a mindset required this time of year. Who’s next and be ready. Veteran Jordan Eberle said Monday post-game that every game now is a playoff game in the Western Conference wild-card race. Dave Hakstol has said more than a few times being in a tight and highly populated scramble for two West postseason spots is what makes the NHL fun and certainly motivating, “to play meaningful games this time of year” as the calendar turns to March.

When asked about head-coaching his 500th NHL game – and remember this is a guy who took his NCAA Division I North Dakota team to seven Frozen Fours in 11 seasons as head man—Hakstol was gracious and player-centric in his remarks after Thursday’s morning skate. He finished the 500th comment with a simple reminder that the next game is the biggest game right now.

Looking back at Thursday’s win one quick time, Seattle can learn some things about holding off the always-expected barrage from Edmonton, starting but not ending with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Pittsburgh came out flying and so will the Oilers. Allowing Grubauer (guessing he starts) to see the pucks and shots as well as Thursday is a must. Countering with more breakouts from the defensive zone would take some burden off Grubauer. The Penguins weren’t getting too many rebounds from Grubi (with some clearing help from his skater teammates) but they are highly competent at recovering the puck in the O-zone. That’s a trend to reverse Saturday afternoon, too many good sticks for EDM, including the sometimes overlooked Zach Hyman (even if he does have 40 goals already this season).

Two: Contributors from All Four Lines

With Oliver Bjorktrand moving over to play with Alex Wennberg and Jaden Schwartz in the last two big wins at home, plus Wennberg scoring his ninth goal of the year Thursday to seal the victory, there’s plenty of buzz about that new-again line. But make no mistake there were other contributors among the forwards that put the Penguins on ice. Start with Kailer Yamamoto (whose shootout goal won it Monday against Boston) assisted on the aforementioned Wennberg power play goal Thursday and provided a net-front presence on his shifts. Plus, Yamamoto was solid at the Kraken end, including a great read to break up what looked to be a threatening Pittsburgh scoring chance when the score was still 1-0.

Not surprisingly, Yanni Gourde was on the ice a lot in the final three minutes, part of holding the Penguins to zero shots and even annoying Evgeni Malkin enough to prompt the veteran to trip Adam Larsson (standout game for Kraken D-man) and head to the penalty box with 17 seconds left. Gourde in that role is usual but always notable (he also was pushing the pace on the offensive end). What fans might miss is young franchise player Matty Beniers was out for late-game goal protection too. He takes many faceoffs when Seattle is holding a lead and makes a lot of the detailed plays that coaches, scouts, and GMs love. That’s three centers from the other lines delivering when Seattle needed it most.

Three: Know the Foe: EDM 6-5-1 Last 10 Games

After falling one win short of tying the all-time winning streak of 17 games, set by Kraken GM Ron Francis and his 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins teammates, the Oilers have returned to Planet Earth with a 6-5-1 record. They are on a two-game win streak, beating LA (just two points behind them for third) and St. Louis (the latter in overtime, so the wild-card contender Blues picked up a vital standings point). Frustratingly, EDM has lost to the Blues (in St. Louis) plus Minnesota and Calgary in the 11 games since the streak ended but not before rekindling Edmonton’s Stanley Cup hopes. Stuart Skinner turned in strong performances in the two recent wins and will start Saturday, and it appears the high-scoring line of Connor McDavid between Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman will stay intact for this divisional matchup.

News Feed

Reading – and Upping – His Game

Postgame Instant Analysis: Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

Grubauer Freezes Out Penguins

Penguins (27-21-8) at Kraken (25-22-11) | 7:00 p.m.

From the Front Office: A Q&A with Ricky Olczyk 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Boston vs. Seattle

Kraken Rally, Get ‘W’ in Shootout

Bruins  (34-12-13) at Kraken (24-22-11) | 7:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Minnesota vs. Seattle

Kraken Can’t Hold Off Minnesota

Wild (27-24-6) at Kraken (24-21-11)  | 7:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Vancouver vs. Seattle

Kraken Seize Moment(um), Win

Canucks (37-15-6) vs. Kraken (23-21-11)  | 7:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Detroit vs. Seattle

Kraken Rally, Fall in Overtime

Red Wings (28-20-6) vs. Kraken (23-21-10)  | 12:30 p.m.

Playing With Ease: Teamwork makes the Dream Work