New Year, New Fish

Oh, Brothers: Kraken Family Bonds Stronger, Tighter

Month to Celebrate: Iceplex, Kraken Fete Hispanic Heritage

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

post game instant analysis seattle kraken at st. louis blues

Final Buzzer: Kraken Fall Short to STL in Shootout

3 Game Essentials | Kraken (0-2-0) at Blues (0-0-1) | 5 p.m.

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Nashville

Saros makes 23 saves, Predators shut out Kraken

Final Buzzer: Kraken Lose Goalie Duel in Nashville

Seattle Kraken Youth Hockey Roadshow

On the Road (Show) Again: Teaching Hockey and Fun
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Predators | 5 p.m.

Seattle Kraken Vegas Golden Knights Game Recap October 10

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vegas

final-buzzer-seattle-kraken-at-vegas-golden-knights-oct-10

Opening Night Roster Set, Daccord, Kartye Earn Spots

Analytics with Alison: Bellemare Deep Dive

Deep Ink: Andre Burakovsky

3 Game Essentials | Colorado (2-0-0) at Kraken (0-2-1) | 7 p.m.

Kraken look for goals from all lines, including likely swap of prominent wingers and a fourth line carrying on with Brandon Tanev. Plus, tough foe in town for Seattle home opener

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

One: Eyes on Fourth Line

With Brandon Tanev’s injury shelving the fan-favorite for four the six weeks with a lower-body injury sustained in the season opener in Vegas last Tuesday, Kraken fans will without a doubt supply big noise for the next men up in the home opener. That would be fourth-line wingers Kailer Yamamoto and Tye Kartye playing on either side of veteran free-agent arrival Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

“He's a really good player for us,” said Dave Hakstol about Tanev after Monday’s spirited practice at Kraken Community Iceplex. “Obviously he competes so hard every night and brings pace and energy. He's been a big part of our penalty kill ... you hate to see guys with an injury, especially early on.”

When quizzed about the Kartye-Bellemare-Yamamoto line that has formed in Tanev’s absence, Hakstol went straight to praise. He was vocal and positive about Kartye’s performance in Nashville and expanded on the entire line Monday: “Karts and Yamo have done a really nice job with Belly [Bellemare]. They've been a consistent line. They've been pretty good and reliable defensively. They've generated some opportunities, haven't scored yet, but they've generated opportunities. We're comfortable with those guys.

“Kartye’s a young guy that's hungry to be in the lineup. But, you know, even with all of the youth [22 years old] he brings, he's a pretty mature player out there in terms of his reliability. He fits in well, and Yamo’s done a nice job since day one of training camp.”

Two: Going for the Goals

The fourth line is not the only group generating scoring chances. All four lines and the power play units have had their chances and to a player, the Kraken anticipate those opportunities will convert to goals soon enough. The coaching staff made one change in lines during Monday’s practice that sounds like it will stick for Tuesday’s showdown with the Avalanche squad they eliminated from the playoffs last spring. Former Colorado forward Andre Burakovsky will skate with Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen while Oliver Bjorkstrand swaps into a line with Alex Wennberg and Jaden Schwartz. In his post-practice remarks, Hakstol talked about how fans can see Burakovsky finding his next gear.

“He’s working hard,” said Hakstol about Burakovsky’s first week of games that count. “He's not getting a whole lot of rewards to show for it. I would like to see Andre holding that puck. He’s a puck-possession guy. It’s hard to leap from not playing for several months to a true high-level regular season for him. He's working his way towards that ... For him, the confidence to hold the puck for that extra second until he sees the play that he wants and then instinctually be able to make that play is really important for him. Once we start seeing that more and more often, those rewards will come.”

Three: Know the Foe: Avalanche Win First Two Games

Colorado is off to a fast start with a solid road win over an improved LA Kings team last Wednesday and a shootout win over San Jose in which the Avalanche fired off 49 shots on goal during regulation. Mikko Rantanen starred in the win over LA, notching two goals and two assists to make it 517 points (222 G, 295 A) in 492 career games. Likely the most unpopular NHLer among Kraken fans, defenseman Cale Makar, scored late to push the San Jose game into OT and gild to victory. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev got both W’s, putting up a .947 save percentage. He will be the fourth straight hot goalie the Kraken have faced to start the season.

