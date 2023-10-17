3 Game Essentials | Colorado (2-0-0) at Kraken (0-2-1) | 7 p.m.

Two: Going for the Goals

The fourth line is not the only group generating scoring chances. All four lines and the power play units have had their chances and to a player, the Kraken anticipate those opportunities will convert to goals soon enough. The coaching staff made one change in lines during Monday’s practice that sounds like it will stick for Tuesday’s showdown with the Avalanche squad they eliminated from the playoffs last spring. Former Colorado forward Andre Burakovsky will skate with Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen while Oliver Bjorkstrand swaps into a line with Alex Wennberg and Jaden Schwartz. In his post-practice remarks, Hakstol talked about how fans can see Burakovsky finding his next gear.

“He’s working hard,” said Hakstol about Burakovsky’s first week of games that count. “He's not getting a whole lot of rewards to show for it. I would like to see Andre holding that puck. He’s a puck-possession guy. It’s hard to leap from not playing for several months to a true high-level regular season for him. He's working his way towards that ... For him, the confidence to hold the puck for that extra second until he sees the play that he wants and then instinctually be able to make that play is really important for him. Once we start seeing that more and more often, those rewards will come.”

Three: Know the Foe: Avalanche Win First Two Games

Colorado is off to a fast start with a solid road win over an improved LA Kings team last Wednesday and a shootout win over San Jose in which the Avalanche fired off 49 shots on goal during regulation. Mikko Rantanen starred in the win over LA, notching two goals and two assists to make it 517 points (222 G, 295 A) in 492 career games. Likely the most unpopular NHLer among Kraken fans, defenseman Cale Makar, scored late to push the San Jose game into OT and gild to victory. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev got both W’s, putting up a .947 save percentage. He will be the fourth straight hot goalie the Kraken have faced to start the season.

HOW TO WATCH

When: Tuesday, October 17 at 7 p.m. PT

Where: Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

TV & Streaming: ESPN, ESPN+

Radio: 93.3 KJR FM