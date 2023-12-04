The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/4

The Week That Was

It was a light week in terms of games for the Kings this past week. With just two games, the Kings had plenty of practice time as well as time give back to the community. Worth noting, Kings players visited seven different rinks on Saturday afternoon across the greater LA area to skate with local kids in the community.

As for the two games, the Kings first fell 2-1 to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night before getting back into the win column with a 4-1 defeat over the Colorado Avalanche. Starting with their weekday game, the Caps snapped the Kings five-game winning streak in the low scoring affair. Holding the Kings to a season low one goal, the Caps rallied from behind after an Arthur Kaliyev first period goal. Kaliyev’s goal marked his fifth of the season, while Jordan Spence picked up his ninth assist on the year, setting a new career high in points (0-9=9), surpassing his previous high set in the 2021-22 season (1-7=8).

The Caps netted the next two goals of the game with a trio of third liners putting together two-point night’s. Connor McMichael, Anthony Mantha and Aliaksei Protas each figured in on both goals to give the Caps a 2-1 lead. A negated Anze Kopitar goal in the third period and outshooting the Caps 39-15 in the game wasn’t enough as the Kings couldn’t find a second goal and lost their first game since November 11th.

After stewing on the loss for four days, the Kings earned two points on Sunday evening with a three-goal victory over the Central Division leading, but Cale Makar-less Colorado Avalanche. The Kings fell behind to the Avs just passed the midway point of the first period when Josh Manson netted his first goal of the season on a zone entry rush. It wasn’t until the second period when the Kings evened the game. Quinton Byfield scored his first of two goals on the night with a tip-in of a Mikey Anderson one-timer, also on a zone entry line rush. After scoring the game-tying goal in the second period, Byfield then buried the eventual game-winning goal with 6:34 remaining in regulation. Significant in many ways, Byfield’s GWG was assisted by Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. Beginning with the biggest milestone, Kopitar’s assist moved him into the all-time franchise lead in helpers with his 758th assist, surpassing Marcel Dionne’s record of 757 assists. Byfield’s goal also marked his sixth of the season, surpassing his previous single-season career high in goals set in 2021-22.

Not a minute after Byfield’s second goal of the night, Trevor Moore took a pass from Carl Grundstrom after forcing a turnover and shelved a beauty of a goal short-side high off of the side of the goalie’s helmet and in. Moore now sits with 12 goals and leads the Kings in that department. A Drew Doughty empty-netter assisted by Cam Talbot gave the Kings their fourth goal and sent the Avs home pointless.

Notable News From The Week That Was:

Cam Talbot started both games this past weekend, stopping 33 of 36 shots. Going 1-1-0, Talbot’s record now stands at 11-4-1. The 11 wins ranks in a tie for third in the NHL.

The Kings are now first in the NHL in scoring, passing the with the Vancouver Canucks this past week. The Kings average 3.86 goals per game.

With five Kings goals combined in the two games played, Quinton Byfield led the way with his two-goal performance on Sunday.

The Kings power play went 0-for-4 in the two games, placing them 17th in the NHL (19.7%).

The Kings penalty kill went 3-for-3 in the pair of games, holding onto the 1st ranking in the NHL (89.7%).

The Week That Is

The Kings will hit the East Coast this week for a four-game road trip. With all four games coming against Eastern Conference opponents, the Kings away winning streak of nine games is on the line. The Kings are one of just three teams in NHL history to win their first nine road games to begin a season, joining the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres (10 games) and the 2005-06 Montreal Canadiens (9 games).

One win shy of tying the NHL record 10 away wins to start the season, the Kings will have their chance to join the 2006-07 Sabres when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. The Blue Jackets currently sit in second to last in the Eastern Conference with a 8-14-4 record. As a team, the Blue Jackets struggle statistically ranking 27th on the power play (12.7%), 25th in faceoffs (47.5%), 24th offense (2.85 GF/GP) and 22nd in defense (3.35 GA/GP). Despite the low team rankings, the Blue Jackets are 4-3-0 in their last seven games and are averaging 4.5 GF/GP in those four wins. Looking at the Blue Jackets personnel, defenseman and captain Zach Werenski is one to watch for. Currently leading his team in assists (18) and points (19) in 24 games played, Werenski is riding a three-game point streak (0-4=4). Up front, Johnny Gaudreau cannot be overlooked despite the slower than expected start. Gaudreau has 13 points (3-10=13) in 26 games. This will also be the Kings’ first look at the third overall draft pick this past year, Adam Fantilli. Fantilli has 11 points (5-6=11) in 26 games this season.

Two nights later, the Kings will travel to Montreal for a Thursday night game against the Canadiens. This game will be the team’s second and final game against each other this season. The Kings defeated the Canadiens on home ice 4-0 on November 25th in a dominant performance. Like the Blue Jackets, the 10-11-3 Canadiens struggle statistically as a team, ranking in the 20’s in power play percentage, penalty kill percentage, goals for per game and goals against per game. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki leads the team in goals (7), assists (13) and points (20) through the first 24 games this season. Since falling to the Kings just over a week ago, the Canadiens have picked up points in two of three games, going 1-1-1.

A weekend in the concrete jungle will follow as the Kings are set for back-to-back games in New York. Beginning with a Saturday night game on the island, the Kings will see the New York Islanders for the first time this season. Like the Kings (7-2-1), the Islanders have picked up points in eight of their last 10 games (5-2-3). Mathew Barzal has the hot hand as of late, notching seven points (2-5=7) in his last two games. Barzal leads the Islanders in helpers with 16 and points with 23. Ilya Sorokin continues to be in the conversation for best goalie in the NHL as the net-minder has picked up points for the Islanders in 11 of 15 games this season, going 6-4-5.

One night later, the Kings will bus downtown to face the New York Rangers on the second of a back-to-back. It’ll be the Kings’ fourth set of back-to-back’s this season. The Kings have picked up points in their first three games on the second half of a back-to-back, going 1-0-2. With two games between now and the time Sunday’s game rolls around, the Rangers are tied for the most points in the NHL with 37. With a record of 18-4-1, the Rangers have yet to drop two games in a row in regulation. It’ll be a battle of strength on strength in the special teams department when the two teams meet. The Kings top ranked penalty kill (89.7%) will go head-to-head against the Rangers third ranked power play (30.0%). It’s no surprise that Chris Kreider ranks second in the NHL in power-play goals with seven. Kreider ranks second on the Rangers in goals with 14, trailing only Artemi Panarin’s 15 goals. Pararin sits fourth in the NHL in points with 35 (15-20=35) in 23 games played. Like the Islanders’ Sorokin, the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin is also in the conversation for the top goalie in the league. Shesterkin holds a 10-4-0 record with a .916 save percentage. Behind him is former Kings great and now three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Quick. Quick has had a resurgent year and is undefeated in regulation. Quick holds a 7-0-1 record and ranks seventh in the NHL in GAA among qualified goalies with a 2.30 GAA.

Upcoming games this week: