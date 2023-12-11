The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/11

The Week That Was

The Kings had an eventful last week as they endured a four-game East Coast road trip. It was a road trip that saw NHL history, but also saw heartbreak. Across the four road games, the Kings went 2-1-1 and now sit third in the Pacific Division with 36 points at 16-5-4.

The week began on Tuesday in Columbus as the Kings aimed to tie the NHL record of 10 straight road wins to begin the season, previously set by the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres. With the record in great jeopardy after two periods, the Kings rallied in the third period down 3-0 to get back into the game. Giving the Kings life to begin the final 20 minutes was Phillip Danault who tipped in a Matt Roy shot from the point just 23 seconds into the period. Danault then got the Kings to within one with a rebound tally for his second goal of the game. With 13:22 remaining in the third period, Arthur Kaliyev knotted the game at 3-3 with a wrist shot. The Kings sent the game to overtime with the three-goal third period to keep the road winning streak alive. There, Drew Doughty blasted a one-time from Anze Kopitar just 23 seconds into the skills session to tie the NHL all-time road winning streak to begin a season with 10 straight wins.

Two nights later, the Kings set the NHL road winning streak to begin a season with their 11th consecutive road victory, coming at the expense of the Montreal Canadiens. On a night where the Kings made history by beating the Canadiens 4-0, it was Quinton Byfield who was the standout star. After a Doughty opening goal, Byfield then notched the Kings’ second and third goals. One at even strength and one on the man advantage, Byfield’s big night also included an assist. Helping the Kings pull away from the Canadiens in the third period was Trevor Moore was recorded his team-leading 13th goal of the date.

Cam Talbot also stopped all 24 shots faced to earn his second shutout of the season and improve his record to 12-4-1. He also improved his road record to 9-0-0, tying the NHL record for longest season-opening road win streak by a goaltender.

After making history, the Kings packed their bags and set out to New York for a pair of games over the weekend. Beginning with a Saturday night game on Long Island, the Kings came close to extending their road winning streak to 12 games but fell short. Having the script from the Blue Jackets game earlier in the week flipped, the Kings coughed up a 2-0 lead after two periods and fell in overtime. After goals from Adrian Kempe and a Vladislav Gavrikov in the second period, the Kings surrendered a pair of goals from Anders Lee, ultimately sending the game into overtime. Still following the script of the Blue Jackets game, JG Pageau quickly ended the game 13 seconds into overtime. The Kings NHL record road winning streak to begin the 2023-24 season ends at 11 games.

Following their first loss on the road, the Kings then dropped their second game in as many nights on Sunday, this time in regulation. Going up against the Metropolitan Division’s top team, the New York Rangers, the Kings fell 4-1 at the hands of former King Jonathan Quick. Quick, who made his first career start against the Kings kept the high scoring Kings to just one goal and extended his point streak to nine games, going 8-0-1 during that time. Danault scored the lone goal for the Kings on the power play with assists coming from Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe.

Vladislav Gavrikov did not return to the game after the first period against the Rangers stemming from a lower-body injury suffered against the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Notable News From The Week That Was:

Cam Talbot started two of the four games and went 1-0-1. Talbot picked up second shutout of the season. Talbot now holds a record of 12-4-2 and ranks second in the NHL in GAA (1.92).

The Kings are now first in the NHL in defense, leading the league in goals against per game. The Kings average 2.32 goals against per game.

Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala each sat atop the points for the Kings this past week, both notching five points (0-5=5).

The Kings power play went 3-for-11 in the four games, placing them 15 in the NHL (20.7%).

The Kings penalty kill went 8-for-11 in the four of games, ranking 2nd in the NHL (87.7%).

The Week That Is

Just two games sit on the Kings schedule this week as the Kings return home for one home game before heading back on the road. Set to play the Winnipeg Jets in their only trip to Los Angeles on Wednesday, it’ll be their second of three games against the Central Division opponent this season. Following the weekday home game, the Kings will head north to Seattle for their first of seven straight games against divisional opponents.

Wednesday’s game against the Jets will be a homecoming for a pair of former Kings. Both Alex Iafallo and Gabriel Vilardi are set to make their first return to LA after being traded from the Kings to the Jets this past offseason. Rasmus Kupari, the third player as part of that offseason trade for the Jets was placed on IR with a shoulder injury and will not play. In the team’s first meeting back on October 17th Vilardi was injured just minutes into the game and has just recently returned. After missing 18 games earlier this season, Vilardi returned to the Jets lineup five games ago. Vilardi picked up his first goal of the season this past weekend against the Anaheim Ducks. Iafallo has appeared in every game this season for the Jets and has 13 points (4-9=13).

As a team, the Jets lead the Central Division with a record of 16-8-2 and are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Currently on a four-game winning streak, the Jets are allowing just 1.5 goals against per game. Two standouts this season for the Jets have been Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebyuck. Connor leads the Jets offensively with 17 goals and ranks fourth in the NHL in that category. Hellebyuck ranks second in the NHL with 13 wins and holds a .915 SV%.

A weekend trip to Seattle follows for the Kings first matchup against the Kraken this season. Sitting sixth in the division with a 8-14-7 record, the Kraken are five points out of the playoffs. 1-6-3 in their last 10 games, the Kraken have struggled to score goals this season and rank 29th in the NHL in scoring, averaging 2.51 GF/GP. Defenseman Vince Dunn leads the Kraken in points with 4 goals and 18 assists in 29 games. This will be the Kings only trip to Seattle as the remaining to head-to-head matchups are in LA.

Upcoming games this week: