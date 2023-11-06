The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/6

The Week That Was

With three wins in three games this past week, the Kings improved their record to 7-2-2. In doing so, the Kings also extended their active point streak to six games (5-0-1) and now have the fifth most points in the NHL (16).

The Kings began the week in Toronto on Halloween night with as good of a road performance as one could hope for. Beginning with an Andreas Englund opening goal, the first goal of his career, the Kings took a stranglehold on the game with a 3-0 lead halfway into regulation. Eventually a Maple Leafs power-play goal would make it a 3-1 game, but Adrian Kempe’s first non-empty net goal of the season would push the Kings led back to three goals resulting in a 4-1 victory. Cam Talbot stopped 29-of-30 shots.

Next up, the Kings faced off in Canada’s capital on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators. In a game where each team’s goalie was playing against their former team; Cam Talbot for the Kings and Joonas Korpisalo for the Senators, it was Talbot who got the last laugh. The Kings defeated the Senators 5-2. For the second consecutive game, the Kings jumped out to a 3-0 lead, this time with goals from Phillip Danault (3), Carl Grundstrom (4) and Anze Kopitar (5). Again with a 3-0 lead midway into the game, the Senators pushed back to make it a 3-2 game with 15:51 remaining in the game. From there, the Kings held onto their lead and earned another two points.

In their third and final game of the week, the Kings flew back to into the States and handled the Philadelphia Flyers comfortably. Racking up their sixth road win to start the season (6-0-0), the Kings are the 14th team in NHL history to begin the year with sixth straight wins.

As for the game itself, while shutting out the Flyers in a 5-0 win, it was the third straight game in which the Kings scored the first three goals of the game. Beginning the scoring for the Kings was their top line as both Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar each recorded tip-in goals just 18 seconds apart. Arthur Kaliyev’s power-play goal and Trevor Moore with just seconds remaining in the second period doubled the Kings lead. A Blake Lizotte goal extended the lead to 5-0 and the Kings cruised to victory. Notably, Quinton Byfield recorded his first career three-point game, while Kopitar’s tip-in marked his 399th career goal. Kopitar now sits just two points shy of Luc Robitaille (557-754=1,154) for the second most points in franchise history.

Talbot also earned his 29th career shutout stopping all 24 shots. Talbot is the fifth goaltender in NHL history to record a shutout for six-plus teams (LAK, OTT, MIN, CGY, EDM, NYR).

Notable News From The Week That Was:

Across the three games, the Kings out scored their opponents 12-3.

The Kings rank second in the NHL in offense, averaging 4.27 goals per game, trailing only the Vancouver Canucks.

The Kings and Canucks are the only two teams averaging more than four goals per game.

With a four-point week (2-2=4), Adrian Kempe ties Kevin Fiala for the team lead in points with 12.

Cam Talbot started all three games this last week, stopping 77-of-80 shots faced. Talbot improved his record to 6-2-1.

The Kings power play went 3-for-13 across the three games, placing them tied for 16th in the NHL (18.4%).

The Kings penalty kill went 9-for-11 in the three games, placing them 10th in the NHL (84.6%).

The Week That Is

The Kings have another three games this coming week, one on the road and two at home. The Kings will begin the week closing out a four-game road trip in Las Vegas, before hosting a pair of games against two Metropolitan Division opponents.

Starting with the next game on the calendar, the Kings will make their first of two trips to Sin City on Wednesday night. The Kings and Golden Knights faced off for the first time this season on October 28th in Los Angeles where the reigning Stanley Cup champions won in a shootout. Currently, the Golden Knights hold the NHL’s best record at 11-1-1, but are coming off of their first regulation loss against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Offensively, the Golden Knights are led by William Karlsson who has a team-high 15 points (6-9=15). On the other end of the ice it’s Adin Hill, who holds a 6-0-1 record, has a .938 SV% and a 1.81 GAA. The Golden Knights hold an all-time regular season record of 16-14-1 against the Kings.

One night later, the Kings will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena. In the first of two games this season against the veteran-savvy Penguins, all eyes will be on Sidney Crosby. Despite an Eastern Conference worst 4-6-0 record, the Penguins have five players averaging over a point per game. One of those players being Crosby, the long-time Penguins captain has 11 points (5-6=11) in 10 games. The Penguins also lead the NHL in shots per game, averaging 35.9 SOG’s. The Kings have had success against the Penguins as of recent, having earned points in six of their last seven games, going 5-1-1.

Coming up on Saturday will be a familiar face as the Kings host the Philadelphia Flyers. In what will be the second time the Kings see the Flyers within a week, it will also be the final time these two teams meet this season. Coming off of a 5-0 shutout against the Flyers, the Kings will have momentum in their favor when the puck drops in prime time. The Flyers’ Travis Konecny remains threat as the eighth-year veteran is tied for second in the NHL in goals. Despite Konecny’s offense, the Flyers struggle to produce goals as they rank 19th in goals per game (3.08) and 30th in power play percentage (9.8%). In their last 15 meetings, the Kings are 10-4-1 against the Flyers.

Upcoming games this week: