The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 10/30

The Week That Was

Entering this past week at 2-2-1, the Kings doubled their wins and point total with a 2-0-1 record across the last seven days. Kings fans were treated to three eventful games this past week, seeing a pair of multi-goal comebacks and an average combined score of over eight goals per game.

Starting at home against the Arizona Coyotes, the Kings jumped on their opposition after surrendering the game’s first goal by responding with three of their own goals midway into the first period. Separated by 4:21, the Kings got a power-play goal from Anze Kopitar, a lead-taking goal from Trevor Lewis and a goal from Trevor Moore that resulted in the pulling of Connor Ingram. Up by two goals, the Coyotes attempted a comeback twice, cutting the deficit to one goal but the Kings responded each time by finding the back of the net. Both Blake Lizotte and Kevin Fiala beat the goaltender in relief Karel Vejmelka. Fiala’s tally was his first of the season despite leading the team in points. Adrian Kempe’s second empty net of the season pushed the lead to 6-3 and solidified the two points for the Kings. Pheonix Copley picked up his first win of the season, stopping 24 shots.

Three nights later, the Kings traveled to Arizona to play the Coyotes for a second straight game. It was in this game that the Kings were forced to make an early goalie change in effort to change the momentum. Copley, who made his second consecutive start struggled early, allowing three goals in the first 8:21. Entering in relief, Cam Talbot allowed a goal on the first shot he faced and was then perfect the rest of the way. Trailing 4-1, the Kings pressed and got results. Drew Doughty kicked off the comeback with his first of two one-timer goals in the second period before netting the game-winning goal with 1:59 to go in regulation. In between the two Doughty goals saw Quinton Byfield score his second goal of the season to bring the Kings within one and then Kopitar secure his second goal in as many games against the Coyotes to knot the game at 4-4.

Following the pair of midweek wins against Coyotes, the Kings returned home for a Saturday night heavyweight battle against the Stanley Cup champions. In their first of three meetings against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Kings jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Alex Laferriere began the scoring with his second career goal on his 22nd birthday. With the goal, Laferriere became the third Kings rookie and 26th player in franchise history to score on his birthday. Lewis then doubled the Kings lead with a goal in his second straight home game. The Golden Knights fought back with three straight goals to take the lead, but again a late Doughty one-timer proved to be pivotal as the blueliner tied the game with 1:03 remaining in regulation. A scoreless overtime sent the game into a shootout where Jack Eichel was only one to find the back of the net, giving the Golden Knights the extra point.

Notable News From The Week That Was:

Kevin Fiala ranks fourth in the NHL in assists with 11.

Cam Talbot started one game and came into a game in relief in another. Talbot went 1-0-1 and stopped 48 of 52 shots.

The Kings power play went 2-for-13 across the three games, placing them 18th in the NHL (16.7%).

The Kings penalty kill went 7-for-9 in the three games, placing them 9th in the NHL (85.7%).

The Week That Is

Looking ahead, the Kings are setting out for a four-game road trip spanning across eight days. With the first three games of the road trip taking place this week, the Kings will be in the eastern time zone for all puck drops. The three upcoming games will also be the first time the Kings see each of their opponents this season.

Beginning with a Halloween night date with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Kings will make their second trip north of the border this season. The Maple Leafs have started the season 5-2-1 and are riding a four-game point streak into their matchup against the Kings. The always offensively dangerous Maple Leafs pose many threats and have three players currently averaging over a point-per-game through eight games; William Nylander (6-6=12), John Tavares (4-7=11) and Auston Matthews (7-3=10). Impressive on the offensive end, young goaltender Justin Woll has been just that and more on the other end of the ice. Four games into the season, Woll is 3-1-0, has a 1.33 GAA and a .961 SV%. Dating back to the last 10 games against the Kings, the Maple Leafs are 6-3-1.

Two nights later, the Kings will face off in Canada’s capital for a Cam Talbot reunion game. It’ll be the first time Talbot faces off against his former team where he went 17-14-2 for the Ottawa Senators last season. Like the Kings and Maple Leafs, the Senators offense has also been clicking to start the season. The Senators rank third in goals per game (4.00) and are fourth in the NHL in shots per game (34.5). Leading the way in scoring for the Senators is Tim Stutzle with 10 points (2-8=10) in eight games. Also appearing against his former team will be the Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. After being acquired by the Kings at the trade deadline last season, Korpisalo appeared in 11 regular season games and started all six playoff games. Korpisalo has appeared in six games this season and is 2-3-0.

A weekend tilt back in the states will follow as the Kings see set to face off in the city of brotherly love against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The Kings will want to keep an eye on the streaking goalscorer Travis Konecny. Konecny ranks second in the NHL in goals with eight goals in eight games and five in his last four. Defensively, the Flyers are stingy in giving up opportunities to their opponents. The Flyers are third in the NHL in shots allowed per game (27.5), fractions ahead of the Kings who sit in fourth (27.6). The Flyers are out to a 4-3-1 record to start the season and have a +3 goal differential.

Upcoming games this week: