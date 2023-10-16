The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 10/16

The Week That Was

The Kings kicked off the 2023-24 season this past week with games against the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes. With both games at home, the Kings earned one of a possible four points in the two bouts. Going 0-1-1 to begin the season, here’s how it happened.

The Kings began the season on national television on TNT as a part of the network’s opening night doubleheader. Taking on the Colorado Avalanche to open the season at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings surrendered the first three goals of the game. It was the usual suspects for the Avalanche that gave them the lead as Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen all found the back of the net. Working their way back into the game, Carl Grundstrom scored the first goal of the season for the Kings with nifty tip in front of the net to get the Kings on the board. Quinton Byfield then brought the Kings within one of the Avalanche with only five seconds remaining in the second period. Byfield, who set a career high in assists (19) and points (22) last season now sits two goals shy of last season’s total.

Getting the game back to a one-goal affair was the closest the Kings got to the Avalanche on Wednesday night as the away team netted an even-strength goal and empty net goal in the third period, taking a 5-2 victory at the Kings expense.

Three nights later, the Kings again fell behind 3-0, this time to the Carolina Hurricanes. In a much sloppier game for the Kings, turnovers and miscues plagued the home team on Saturday night. Brent Burns, Sebastian Aho (short-handed) and Jesperi Kotkanieni each scored in the first 13:28 of the game. Again trailing, the Kings got a big goal from Drew Doughty with 1:33 to go in the first period to take some momentum heading into the first intermission. The second period consisted of four goals in which the teams traded off scoring consecutively. Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore each scored their first goals of the season and took a 5-3 deficit into the third period.

Trailing by two, the Kings found offense from Vladislav Gavrikov to bring it to a 5-4 game with just under 10 minutes remaining in regulation. Then, with 1:22 to go in the game, Kopitar was found backdoor by Carl Grundstrom to tie the game. Tied at the end of regulation, the teams remained that way after the five-minute overtime and went into a shootout. The shootout lasted nine rounds and the Hurricanes came out victorious, winning the shootout 3-2.

Notable News From The Week That Was:

2020 third-round draft pick Alex Laferriere made his NHL debut on opening night and logged 16:08 time on ice. Laferriere recorded four shots and picked up his first career fight in his debut.

Anze Kopitar (2-1=3) and Kevin Fiala (0-3=3) are tied for the team lead in points through the first two games.

Arthur Kaliyev did not play in either of the two games, as the forward was serving his two-game regular season suspension stemming from a knee-on-knee collision against the Anaheim Ducks in the preseason. Kaliyev is now eligible to play the Kings’ next game.

The Kings’ goalies split the two games. Cam Talbot took the net on opening night and stopped 32 of 36 shots. Pheonix Copley made 14 saves on 19 shots in Saturday’s game.

The Kings power play went 2-for-12 in the two games, placing them T17 in the NHL (16.7%).

The Kings penalty kill went 6-for-7 in the two games, placing them T11 in the NHL (85.7%).

The Week That Is

Still in search of their first win, the Kings will hit the road for two weekday games before returning home for a Saturday night tilt at Crypto.com Arena.

Heading out for their first road trip of the regular season, the Kings will go up against two central division playoff teams from last season. Beginning with the 1-1-0 Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, two faces the Kings will be definitely be seeing in Jets uniforms for the next seven years are team catalysts goalie Connor Hellabuyck and assistant captain Mark Scheifele, who signed identical extensions worth $8,500,000 one week ago. Through two games, Hellabuyck has started both games and Scheifele has recorded three points (2-1=3). The game against the Jets will also provide a reunion of three former Kings; Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari. The trio were apart of the blockbuster trade that brought Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Kings this past offseason. All three former Kings have found the scoresheet so far this season as Iafallo has netted a goal and Vilardi and Kupari have each picked up an assist. Last season, the Kings went 2-1-0 against the Jets and outscored Winnipeg 14-12 in the process.

Following their battle north of the border, the Kings will head directly south to the State of Hockey and face off against the Minnesota Wild. Also 1-1-0, the Wild enter the week having played two very different games; winning 2-0 versus the Florida Panthers and losing 7-4 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The always threatening Kirill Kaprisov will be one to keep an eye on as the Russian winger has 14 points (8-6=14) and a +7 rating in 14 games against the Kings. The Kings hold a 3-2-0 record against the Wild in their last five meetings.

Following the two road games, the Kings will head home for their first of two straight home games. Set for a Saturday night date against the 2022-23 President’s Trophy winning Boston Bruins, the Kings will face another tough task at home. Out to a 2-0-0 start to the season, the Bruins are led by newly appointed captain Brad Marchand and last year’s 60+ goalscorer, David Pastrnak. While extremely threatening offensively, the Bruins are also sturdy defensively. Last season, the Bruins led the NHL on the penalty kill, killing off 87.3% of the power plays faced. Last year’s Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark has picked up where he left off last regular season, stopping 21 of 22 shots in a winning effort in his only appearance this season thus far.

Upcoming games this week: