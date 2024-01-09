The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/8

The Week That Was

It wasn’t the Kings best week looking back at the past seven days. Going 0-2-1, the Kings active losing streak now sits at a season-long five games. The Kings remain firmly in the third seed of the Pacific Division after the one-point week, but the gap is tightening between themselves and the streaking Edmonton Oilers who sit just five points behind them in the standings. Nonetheless, the Kings have plenty of opportunities for points in the future as they, along with the Oilers have played the least amount of games in the Western Conference (36). But we’ll get to that in The Week That Is. As for the recapping of last week’s games, the Kings kicked off 2024 with three games against the Eastern Conference, a place where they’ve found success so far this season, going 7-4-3. Seven days later, that record against Eastern Conference opponents sits at 7-6-4. Here’s how and why…

The week began with a heavyweight coming to town when the Kings hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+ on Tuesday January 2nd. Having defeated the Maple Leafs 4-1 earlier in the season north of the border, the season series ended in a tie after the Kings fell 3-0 on home ice. It was the first time this season that the NHL’s 12th best offense was shut out this season, despite a 31-shot effort on goalie and former King Martin Jones. After a scoreless first period from both teams, the Maple Leafs struck twice in the second period. William Nylander, the newly contractually extended Maple Leaf potted the game’s first goal and eventual game-winner after a failed Kings breakout ended up on the opponents stick. Nylander took a pass from Tyler Bertuzzi from behind the Kings net and beat Cam Talbot five hole for the 1-0 lead. Just 3:01 later, Calle Jarnkrok doubled the Maple Leafs lead after another failed Kings breakout and found himself all alone in the slot with the puck. Making the most of the rare opportunity, Jarnkrok netted his ninth goal of the season. A third period empty-net goal by Nylander sealed the victory.

Two nights later, the Kings hosted the Detroit Red Wings in their last home game before heading onto the road for a season-long six-game road trip. Wanting to leave on a high note before packing their suitcases, the Kings instead left with a bitter taste after blowing a two-goal lead and falling in a shootout. The Kings started strong against the Red Wings as they potted two goals in the 4:18 of the first period. Todd McLellan shook the lines up after the shutout loss on Tuesday and saw immediate results. The new look line of Adrian Kempe, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alex Laferriere connected 1:50 into the game as each player factored in on the game’s opening goal. After a Dubois zone entry, the big center found Laferriere, who in turn found a net-front Kempe for his 13th goal of the season. Just over two minutes later, Anze Kopitar and Quinton Byfield set up Matt Roy for his first goal of the season, coming on a rebound. After a strong first period, the Kings held a two-goal lead and a 17-8 advantage in the shot department.

Despite a second straight period where the Kings held the shot advantage, it was the Red Wings who found the back of the net twice in the middle stanza. Goals from Robby Fabbri and Jeff Petry knotted the game at 2-2 before period’s end. Into the third period, the Red Wings took the lead at the halfway point of the final 20 minutes as Fabbri netted his second goal of the game as a Kings penalty expired. Now trailing, the Kings fought back and tied the game with 4:17 to go in regulation when Kempe matched Fabbri with his second goal of the night. Both of Kempe’s linesmates picked up assists again to give each player a two-point night. For Laferriere, the rookie recorded his first career multi-point game.

The game went into overtime and an eventual shootout despite an entertaining and whistle-less five minute 3-on-3 session. There, the Red Wings came out victorious, winning the shootout 2-0 after just two rounds.

Following the loss, the Kings hit the road for their first of six games away from Crypto.com Arena. Starting off in the nation’s capital, the Kings battled the Washington Capitals in a Sunday matinee. It was entertaining one as each team held multiple one-goal leads. The Capitals struck first, 4:22 into the second period when former King Nic Dowd netted his sixth goal of the season. The Capitals lead didn’t last long though, as Adrian Kempe netted his 15th goal of the season on the power play. Kevin Fiala then put the Kings up 2-1 with just under seven minutes to go in the middle period, picking up a loose rebound from a Phillip Danault shot. Leading 2-1, the Kings coughed up a puck in the defensive zone and Capitals capitalized to tie the game 2-2 before period’s end.

Knotted up at 2-2 entering the third period, Fiala put the Kings up with an goal early 1:01 in. Also coming on the power play, Quinton Byfield jarred the puck loose behind the net and set up the Swiss-born forward for his second tally of the night and team-leading 12th multi-point effort of the season. Unfortunately, the game didn’t end there. A game-tying goal by Nicolas Aube-Kubel evened the score at 3-3 midway into the period and the Capitals retook the lead 4-3 with just 53 second remaining in regulation on a disjointed play that ended in a goal from the point from a John Carlson shot.

Notable News From The Week That Was:

It was announced on Saturday, January 6th that goaltender Pheonix Copley underwent successful ACL reconstruction surgery this week and will miss the remainder of the season. Copley, who was injured during practice in December held a record of 4-1-2, with a 3.16 GAA and a .870. SV%. The North Pole, Alaska native is set to become a free agent at season’s end.

The Kings hold the NHL’s third best goal differential (+31), trailing only the Vancouver Canucks (+47) and Winnipeg Jets (+38).

The Kings rank second in the NHL in defense, averaging 2.42 goals against per game.

Adrian Kempe’s three-goal week earned him the team’s top point getting honors for TWTW.

The Kings power play went 2-for-8 in the three games, placing them 18th in the NHL (19.7%).

The Kings penalty kill went 7-for-7 in the three games, ranking them 1st in the NHL (87.4%).

The Week That Is

Looking to snap their five-game losing streak, the Kings will have three more opportunities this week. It’ll be three more games against Eastern Conference opponents this week as the Kings will play a pair of games in the Sunshine State before heading the Midwest for a battle against a familiar foe.

Beginning with game two of six straight on the road, the Kings are set to face off against the always dangerous Tampa Bay Lightning. Not off to the start we’re used to seeing over the past decade, the Lightning are 19-17-5 and currently sit on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. When the teams meet on Tuesday, it’ll be a battle of two streaks and one will have to end. Either the Kings will snap their five-game losing streak or the Lightning will snap their four-game losing streak against teams with a winning percentage over .500%. The leading scorer in the NHL will have to be silenced or at least slowed if the Kings want to come out victorious against the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL in points with 67 (28-39=67) in just 40 games. On pace for a 134-point season, Kucherov has remarkably had 20 multi-point games and only eight games this season without a point. Kucherov isn’t the only player to be aware of at all times, as the Lightning have three other players averaging at least a point per game in Brayden Point, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos. The last cog in the wheel that has been instrumental in the Lightning’s success is goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. Vasilevskiy, who had preseason microdiscectomy surgery to address a lumbar disk herniation has returned to the net and is 9-9-0 with a .895 SV% and a 3.01 GAA. This will be the first of two meeting between the two teams with the Kings hosting the Lightning on March 23rd.

Two nights later, the Kings will face last year’s Stanley Cup runner-ups, the Florida Panthers who have won seven straight games. The Kings defeated the Panthers on November 16th 2-1 in Los Angeles behind 26 saves from Cam Talbot and goals from Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala. Set to face a different looking Panthers team than the one they saw in November, this team will have their top two blue-liners in Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour who were out with injury in the previous meeting. The Panthers have three of the top seven players in the NHL in plus/minus; 2nd, Gustav Forsling (+25), 5th, Aleksander Barkov (+22), and 7th, Evan Rodrigues (+20). The Kings will have to look to slow public enemy number one, Matthew Tkachuk who has been hot as of late. Tkachuk has notched 11 points in his last five games (3-8=11) and seven points (2-5=7) in his last two games. Not to be forgotten, Sam Reinhart ranks tied for second in the NHL in goals with 28 and was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week earlier today after posting five goals and one assist in three games.

The last game on the schedule this coming week is a rematch against the Detroit Red Wings. Having just fallen in a shootout to the original six team, the Kings will be seeking revenge. The Red Wings swept their California road trip, going 3-0-0 against the three Golden State teams last week and have moved into a tie for the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Holding a record of 20-16-4, the Red Wings are headlined by Alex DeBrincat who has 38 points (17-21=38) and leads his team in goals, assists, points and power play goals. The Red Wings rank tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.55 goals per game.

Upcoming games this week: