The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/29

The Kings then hit the road for a three-game road trip, beginning in Colorado. An early Avalanche of offense by the Avalanche proved to be too much for the Kings to overcome. Three first period goals by the home team distanced themselves from the Kings in the first, but a beautiful one-timer from Kevin Fiala on the power play brought the Kings back into the game. From there, the Kings couldn’t find the net on any of their other 26 shots on goal and surrendered a pair more of goals, ultimately falling 5-1.

The Kings closed out their week on Sunday afternoon in St. Louis against the Blues. The high-scoring affair saw two separate Kings’ leads and a Blues lead disappear before an inevitable overtime decided the outcome. Kempe opened the scoring early in the first period with his second goal of the week, but the Blues matched the Kings in the goal category before period’s end. The second 20 minutes then consisted of a four-goal period, two from each team. Jaret Anderson-Dolan put the Kings back ahead with his first goal of the season, coming on the penalty kill. A pair of Blues followed and put the home team up 3-2, but the Kings again found the back of the net when Phillip Danault evened the game with 1:16 remaining in the period with a perfectly placed wrist shot.

A scoreless third period sent the game into overtime and just over a minute into the 3-on-3 session, Blues captain Brayden Schenn netted the game-winner on a contested open break.

Notable News From The Week That Was:

The Kings hold the NHL’s best penalty kill (87.0%) and have allowed a league-low 19 goals shorthanded.

Both Adrian Kempe (2-2=4) and Drew Doughty (1-3=4) led the Kings in scoring this past week, averaging one point-per-game.

The Kings power play went 3-for-1 in the three games, placing them 16th in the NHL (21.3%).

The Kings penalty kill went 13-for-15 in the three games, ranking them 1st in the NHL (87.0%).

The Week That Is

The NHL hits the unofficial halfway point of the season this week as the Kings have just one game on the schedule, followed by the 2024 NHL All-Star Game and break. Before the official Thursday, Friday and Saturday All-Star festivities begin, the Kings will be concluding their current three-game road trip. Set to face off against the Nashville Predators, it’ll be the second time in two weeks that these clubs meet.

Coming off of the overtime in loss St. Louis, the Kings will be looking to make it back-to-back games in which they pick up points. Going up against a 26-22-1 Predators team that currently sits one point behind the Kings and one point out of the playoff picture, the points available are crucial.

The Predators are 5-5-0 in their last five games and offense has not been present for both them and their opponents as of late. Going back to their last seven games, the total of goals by both teams combined has been five or less in every game. Furthermore, both the team’s offenses sit in the middle of the league as the Kings rank 16th in goals per game (3.13) and the Predators rank 18th (2.98).

Having fallen to the Predators 2-1 just recently, multiple key stats were won by the opponent. Up against a forecheck-heavy and cycle-heavy team, the Kings were beaten in puck battles 63.6%-36.4%, were out-chanced 11-7 on the cycle, out-chanced 7-3 on the rush and were beaten in high-danger scoring chances 18-11. Given the way these two team play, look for these four categories to likely have an impact on the game’s outcome.

Two players to watch for on the Predators are Roman Josi, who ranks sixth among defensemen in the NHL with 42 points (10-32=42) and Gustav Nyquist, who recently had a 10-game point streak snapped. Both players factored in on the Predators win over the Kings in mid December as Josi picked up a primary assist on a power-play goal and Nyquist tallied the game-winning goal.

Upcoming games this week: