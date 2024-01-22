The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/22

The Week That Was

The Kings got back on track this past week with a 2-2-0 record. Beginning the week with a Monday afternoon win on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Raleigh, NC, the Kings snapped a season-long eight-game losing streak. The week also included the conclusion of a season-long six-game road trip, before returning home for two home games to conclude the week.

The Kings got back in the win column on Monday with a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. After holding a 1-0 after the first period thanks to the team’s leading goalscorer Trevor Moore, the Kings surrendered a goal in the second period and entered the third all knotted up 1-1. There, the Kings exploded for a four-goal third period. Scoring three goals in the first 5:20 of the period, Phillip Danault, Alex Laferriere and Pierre-Luc Dubois each found the back of the net to give the Kings a substantial lead that they would not give back. A Hurricanes goal did bring the home team within two goals, but a Moore shorthanded tally with 1:16 to go in the game sealed the victory for the Kings.

Following the win, the Kings traveled to Dallas, TX for a game against the Stars one day later. In the second half of a back-to-back, the Kings fell to the Stars 5-1. Trailing 2-0 entering the second period, Drew Doughty blasted a one-timer from the point on the power play to cut the deficit in half. Entering the third period trailing by just one goal, the final 20 minutes was all Dallas as the home team notched three goals. The Kings loss moved their six-game road trip record to 1-3-2 as the team traveled home to start a four-game road trip.

Finally home, the Kings hosted the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. In a low scoring affair, the Kings fell 2-1. With all goals coming in the second period, another Doughty one-timer on the power play was sandwiched between two Predators goals. Significantly, Doughty’s PPG marked his 10th goal of the season, giving him double digit goals for the eighth time in his career and first time in six seasons. Unfortunately for the Kings, Doughty’s goal was all the offense that the team could provide and resulted in their 10 loss in 11 games.

Two days later, the Kings hosted the New York Rangers on Saturday night in the highly anticipated Jonathan Quick reunion game. Taking the net against his former team for the first since being traded away by the Kings last season, Quick stopped 24 of 26 shots, but was denied the win thanks to a great performance in the Kings net by David Rittich. Rittich made 22 saves, allowing just one goal. The Kings struck late in the first period when Kevin Fiala out-waited an outstretched Quick for the game’s first goal. A second period goal by Chris Kreider evened the score, but a late goal by Quinton Byfield gave the Kings lead they would not surrender in the third period.

Notable News From The Week That Was:

The Kings rank second in the NHL in defense, averaging 2.51 goals against per game.

The Kings hold the NHL’s best penalty kill (87.0%) and have allowed a league-low 17 goals shorthanded.

Phillip Danault led the way offensively this past week, averaging a point per game (1-3=4).

The Kings power play went 2-for-14 in the three games, placing them 15th in the NHL (21.0%).

The Kings penalty kill went 11-for-12 in the three games, ranking them 1st in the NHL (87.0%).

The Week That Is

The Kings have another busy week ahead with four games on the schedule. Like last week, the Kings will play two home games and two away games. The week starts tonight in Los Angeles with a game against their rivals from the north, followed by a ceremonial home game on Wednesday to celebrate the recent milestones that captain Anze Kopitar has achieved. The Kings will then hit the road for a three-game Central Division triad trip, two of those games taking place this week.

Starting with the Kings Monday night tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, it’ll be the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. Having outscored the Sharks 9-2 in the previous two wins earlier this season, the Kings will face an opponent who is 2-14-1 in their previous 17 games. That said, the Sharks are coming off of a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks and got back an integral piece to their lineup in captain Logan Couture. Couture picked up an assist in his return to the lineup.

Going back to their previous two meetings, the Kings have held a huge advantage in pick possession, specifically in the offensive zone. Averaging 7:06 of offensive zone possession on the season, the Kings have averaged 8:50 of offensive zone possession against the Sharks, while limiting the Sharks to just 5:24 of offensive zone possession. The Sharks currently sit last in the NHL with a 11-31-4 record.

Next up, the Kings will face off against the Buffalo Sabres for the first of two times this season. The Kings will hold a pregame ceremony for Anze Kopitar to celebrate the legend in the making, so make sure to be in your seats early! As for the game, the 20-22-4 Sabres have underachieved and sit third to last in the Eastern Conference. Not to be overlooked one bit, the Sabres have plenty of offensive firepower and a young goalie with a bright future in Devon Levi. Levi was recalled from the AHL’s Rochester Americans over the weekend and holds a record of 8-7-2 with the Sabres this season. The Sabres will face the Kings on the second half of a back-to-back with a game in Anaheim on Tuesday night. The Sabres have lost their four previous games in that situation.

Offensively, the Sabres have loads of talent. Currently led by former first-round draft pick Casey Mittelstadt, the Minnesota native ranks first on the team in assists (27), points (39) and plus/minus (+9). Last year’s 40-plus goalscorer Tage Thompson also poses a dangerous threat with 27 games (14-13=27) in 36 games played this season.

The Kings will hit road after Wednesday’s game and will travel to the mile high city to take on the always dangerous Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche sit second in the Central Division with a record of 30-14-3 but are 7-3-0 in 2024 and are averaging 5.14 goals per game in those seven wins. Leading the NHL in assists and points, Nathan MacKinnon has 77 points (26-51=77) and has points in 30 of his last 31 games. On the season, MacKinnon 24 multi-point games in 47 games this season. As a team, the Avalanche rank 2nd in the NHL in offense, averaging 3.72 goals per game, 2nd in offensive zone possession and 6th in shot attempts and slot shots. On the other end of the ice, it’s likely that the Kings will see Alexander Georgiev, who leads the NHL in wins with 25. Georgiev also leads the NHL in appearances, having played in 39 of 47 the Avalanche’s games this season.

Closing out the upcoming week’s schedule, the Kings will face the St. Louis Blues in a Sunday matinee. With puck drop at 11:00 am PST, the Kings will take on the Blues for the second of three times this season. Having defeated the Blues 5-1 in mid November, the Kings won the special teams battle with a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal. Heading into Sunday’s game, the Kings continue to hold a special teams advantage as the Blues hold the NHL’s 28th ranked power play (13.8%) and the 23rd ranked penalty kill (78.0%). Individually, Robert Thomas leads the Blues in goals, assists and points (16-30=46) in 44 games played.

