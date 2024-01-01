The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/1

The Week That Was

Happy New Year Kings fans! May 2024 be an even better year for you all and filled with more wins! The Kings went 1-1-1 this past week across three divisional games and remain in the third spot in the Pacific Division despite having the top point percentage.

The Kings began the week with a dominant win over the San Jose Sharks, winning 5-1. It was the second win over the Sharks in nine days with an aggregate score of 9-2 in favor of the good guys. After surrendering the first goal of the game and trailing after 20 minutes, the Kings outshot the Sharks 37-17 in the final 40 minutes and netted five goals. Kevin Fiala responded positively after being benched for the remaining nine minutes of the first period after a turnover that resulted in the Sharks only goal. Netting the Kings first goal, Fiala buried his seventh of the season on his own breakaway. Trevor Lewis buried the eventual game-winning goal, followed by a Pierre-Luc Dubois rebound tally to give the Kings a 3-1 lead. Two Adrian Kempe third period goals closed out the scoring and sent the Sharks home pointless.

One night later, the Kings fell in their season series finale against the Vegas Golden Knights. The tightly contested game saw a 3-2 victory for the Golden Knights in Sin City. The Golden Knights netted a pair of goals before the Kings found the back of the 13:07 into the second period. Playing catching, the Kings got a goal from Anze Kopitar to cut the lead to 2-1, his 14th on the season. A Golden Knights goal extended the lead to 3-1, but Trevor Moore gave the Kings a chance late in the third period with his 17th goal of the season. No goals would follow though, and the Kings ended the season series earning three of a possible six points.

The Kings closed out their week with a familiar foe in the Edmonton Oilers. Having faced the Oilers 21 times in the last two seasons, the two teams hold no secrets. Facing off for the first of four times this season, this one went the distance. A dominant first period by the Kings was followed by a dominant second period by the Oilers. After goals from the Kings in first period by Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe and goals in the second period from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the game headed into the third period at 2-2. There, nothing would suffice and the game went into overtime. The game entered a shootout and the Oilers won 3-2 after four shooters.

Notable News From The Week That Was:

The Kings hold the NHL’s second best goal differential (+36), trailing only the Vancouver Canucks (+43).

The Kings continue to be stingy on defense are remain first in the NHL in defense, leading the league in goals against per game. The Kings average 2.33 goals against per game.

The Kings power play went 1-for-7 in the three games, placing them 20th in the NHL (19.3%).

The Kings penalty kill went 8-for-19 in the three games, ranking them 1st in the NHL (86.5%).

The Week That Is

As we flip the calendar to a new year, the Kings will start off 2024 with seven consecutive games against the Eastern Conference. Beginning with two home games before they hit the road for a six-game road trip, the Kings host two of the NHL’s highest scoring offenses in the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, followed by taking on a structured Washington Capitals team in the nation’s capital.

Starting with Tuesday’s tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Kings will host the high powered offense for their second and final meeting this season. Having defeated the Maple Leafs on Halloween night in Toronto by a score of 4-1, it was the Kings most impressive road performance on the season at the time. Currently sitting third in the Atlantic Division with a 17-10-7 record, the Maple Leafs play a brand of hockey that results in scoring a lot of goals and giving up a lot of goals.

Offensively, the Maple Leafs rank fourth in the league in scoring, scoring an average 3.53 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the NHL in goals with 29 in 33 games, currently on pace for a 71-goal season. Also contributing at a high rate is William Nylander. Nylander leads the Maple Leafs in points and ranks fourth in the NHL in that category (17-31=48). One area to focus on in this game will be the slot in the Kings defensive zone. The Maple Leafs have thee of the top five ranked players in the NHL when it comes to shots in the slot (1. Auston Matthews, 101, 2. John Tavares, 100, 5. William Nylander, 85). Meanwhile, the Kings rank first in the NHL in slot shots allowed (10.5).

The Kings will then host the Detroit Red Wings two nights later, the first of two meetings this season. The Kings will visit Detroit on their upcoming road trip, ultimately playing the Red Wings twice in a span of nine days. Like the Maple Leafs, the Red Wings can score. Ranking third in the NHL in goals per game (3.56), the Red Wings rely on depth. With seven players over 20 points, the player leading the way is first-year Red Wing Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat leads the team in points (17-20=37) and power play goals (7).

The recently signed Patrick Kane has been impactful offensively since joining the club as well. Kane made his debut with Red Wings on December 7th after offseason hip resurfacing surgery and has 13 points (6-7=13) in 12 games this season. The Red Wings are 3-8-1 with Kane in the lineup, but were 14-7-3 prior to Kane’s debut.

The Kings last game on the schedule for the upcoming week will take place in Washington DC. It’ll be the beginning of 10 straight days on the road for the Kings as they’ll visit six cities during that span. Going up against the Capitals, it’ll be the second and final meeting between the two clubs. Having dropped their first meeting in LA 2-1, the Kings will look to even the season series against a depleted Capitals team. Currently without TJ Oshie, Max Pacioretty, Sonny Milano and Charlie Lindgren, the Capitals have held onto to the final Wild Card despite the third worst goal differential in the Eastern Conference (-18).

Alex Ovechkin is always dangerous as he continues to chase Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record of 894 goals, but it’s the Capitals second line that has been producing. Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael and Anthony Mantha each factored in on both goals when the Capitals defeated the Kings.

Upcoming games this week: