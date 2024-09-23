Training Camp Day 4: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

One day before their first preseason game of the 2024-25 campaign, the Kings called an audible and switched up the schedule of play on ice Sunday morning. Instead of a second scrimmage session for one of the groups, the staff deemed one skate was enough for everybody before they pack their bags and head to Salt Lake City tomorrow. Jim Hiller spoke to the media after the team concluded their skate’s and the biggest news from his conference was the status of Arthur Kaliyev. Hiller broke the news that Kaliyev, who sustained a hit in the scrimmage portion of the practice on Friday has broken his clavicle and is “out indefinitely.”

Alex Turcotte, Jordan Spence and Vladislav Gavrikov also spoke with media on Sunday.