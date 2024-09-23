Training Camp Day 4: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

turcs
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

One day before their first preseason game of the 2024-25 campaign, the Kings called an audible and switched up the schedule of play on ice Sunday morning. Instead of a second scrimmage session for one of the groups, the staff deemed one skate was enough for everybody before they pack their bags and head to Salt Lake City tomorrow. Jim Hiller spoke to the media after the team concluded their skate’s and the biggest news from his conference was the status of Arthur Kaliyev. Hiller broke the news that Kaliyev, who sustained a hit in the scrimmage portion of the practice on Friday has broken his clavicle and is “out indefinitely.”

Alex Turcotte, Jordan Spence and Vladislav Gavrikov also spoke with media on Sunday.

News Feed

Pacific Division Preview, California - Anaheim & San Jose

Training Camp Day 3: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

LA Kings Jerseys Now On Sale

Training Camp Day 2: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

Training Camp Day 1: Hear From the Players

2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

LA Kings Sign Forward Arthur Kaliyev to a One-Year Contract

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 9/17

9/16 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 2, Anaheim Ducks 1 (OT)

LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch Rookie Faceoff

9/14 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 3, Utah Hockey Club 4 (OT)

9/13 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 0, Golden Knights 2

LA Kings Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes

LA Kings Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Iron Bow Technologies As Official Away Jersey Patch

Kings Sign Goaltender Erik Portillo To Three-Year Contract

LA Kings to Host 2024 Rookie Faceoff 

We Are All Kings Camp Brings Families Together

LA Kings Sign Defenseman Jordan Spence to a Two-Year Contract