The on-ice sessions have concluded for Day 2 of training camp and the players have spoken. Hear from Quinton Byfield, Warren Foegele, Tanner Jeannot and Joel Edmundson. Also speaking to the media was head coach Jim Hiller who sat down and fielded questions for 20 minutes.

Topics from the players range from Byfield changing his position back to center and how the three additions are faring in their new home.