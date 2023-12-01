LA Kings to Host Annual Toy Drives at Crypto.com Arena

Donate toys and books before the LA Kings games on December 13, 20 and 23.

Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 13, 20 and 23. 

Donations will be accepted prior to the game outside of the following entrances: 11th Street, Figueroa Street, SW VIP and Star Plaza.

Preferred Items include:

  • Educational games
  • Sports equipment
  • Plush toys
  • Board games
  • Dolls

For each donated item, fans will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win signed Kings memorabilia.

