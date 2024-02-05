Rob Blake Meets with the Media

Kings General Manager Rob Blake met with the media on Monday following Friday’s announcement regarding a coaching change moving forward. Blake relieved Todd McLellan of his duties as the team’s bench boss on Friday morning, following a stretch where the Kings have lost 14 of their last 17 games. Blake also named Jim Hiller to the Interim Head Coaching role for the remainder of the season.

Blake, who is in his seventh season as the Kings GM opened with a statement before taking questions from the media. Blake divided the season into two parts, being satisfied with the first 24 games and being unsatisfied with the most recent 24 games, which resulted in Friday's decision. Covering topics with the media such as the reasoning why the move was ultimately made, Blake admitted there’s currently a disconnect in the team's on-ice play, with each area of the team's game - offense, defense and goaltending - currently needing improvement.

More from the Kings GM, regarding why he ultimately chose Hiller as the interim head coach and what changes he feels he can make, as well as his longstanding respect for McLellan, trade and lineup possibilities, communication with team leaders and important injury updates on Viktor Arvidsson and Blake Lizotte, all in the full video above. Additional context is available on LAKingsInsider.com.

The 23-15-10 Kings, holders of the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference are set to return to action on Saturday evening, at home, against the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers have won 16 straight games and sit three points ahead of the Kings in the standings.