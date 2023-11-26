News Feed

LAK-How-To-Watch

LA Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch
Recap-LAK-5-ANA-2-112423

11/20 FINAL - Kings 5, Ducks 2
Recap-LAK-4-AZ-1-112023

11/20 FINAL - Kings 4, Coyotes 1
TWTW-TWTI-11-20-23

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/20
Recap-LAK-5-STL-1-111823

11/18 FINAL - Kings 5, Blues 1
LAK-Prospect-Report-111723

LA Kings Prospect Report: November 17, 2023 
Kings-Sign-Koehn-Ziemmer-ELC

LA Kings Sign Forward Koehn Ziemmer to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract
Recap-LAK-2-FLA-1-111623

11/16 FINAL - Kings 2, Panthers 1
LAK-ATKM-Edward-Egros

All The Kings Men Podcast | Edward Egros
LAK-ATKM-Week-5-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 5 Recap with Jesse's Dad
Kings-Playing-Preseason-Games-In-Quebec

LA Kings to Play Two Preseason Games in Québec City Next October
TWTW-TWTI-11-13-23

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/13
Recap-LAK-2-PHI-4-111123

11/11 FINAL - Kings 2, Flyers 4
Kings-Holiday-Ice-Returns-To-LA-Live

“LA KINGS HOLIDAY ICE presented by Coca-Cola®” Returns to L.A. Live November 24
Recap-LAK-3-PIT-4-OT-110923

11/9 FINAL - Kings 3, Penguins 4 (OT)
Recap-LAK-4-VGK-1-110823

11/8 FINAL - Kings 4, Golden Knights 1
LAK-ATKM-Week-4-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 4 Recap with John Hoven
Talbot-Named-NHL-Second-Star

Cam Talbot Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

11/25 FINAL - Kings 4, Canadiens 0

20231125_234103941_iOS
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

The Kings kept rolling on Saturday afternoon as they picked up their fifth consecutive win with a shutout victory over Montreal Canadiens. Back home at Crypto.com Arena after two straight road games, and on the second half of a back-to-back, the Kings win on home ice moves them into a tie for second in the division with the Vancouver Canucks (29 points). The Kings now hold a record of 13-3-3 and are 4-3-3 at home. 

It took 15:28 for the game’s first goal on this occasion as Carl Grundstrom blasted a one-timer passed Jake Allen for his seventh goal of the season. In a dominant first period the Kings allowed just one shot on goal, outshooting the Canadiens 10-1. 

Into the second period, the Kings went up 2-0 five seconds shy of the game’s halfway point with a Trevor Moore wraparound goal. Moore’s goal gives him 10 on the season, marking the fourth consecutive season that the Thousand Oaks native has put together double digit goals. Shots in the second period favored Montreal 10-7. 

Early in the third period the Kings extended their lead to 3-0 when a forechecking Jaret Anderson-Dolan turned the Canadiens over and found Trevor Lewis for his third goal of the season. Closing out the scoring for the Kings was Trevor Moore again who snuck a team-leading 11th goal passed Allen in tight against the post with the backhand. 

Pheonix Copley started for the Kings and picked up his third career shutout. Copley turned away all 18 shots and in doing so improved his record on the season to 3-0-2. 

The Kings are now 10-0-1 this season when scoring first.

Recap: Canadiens at Kings 11.25.23