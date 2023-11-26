11/25 FINAL - Kings 4, Canadiens 0

The Kings kept rolling on Saturday afternoon as they picked up their fifth consecutive win with a shutout victory over Montreal Canadiens. Back home at Crypto.com Arena after two straight road games, and on the second half of a back-to-back, the Kings win on home ice moves them into a tie for second in the division with the Vancouver Canucks (29 points). The Kings now hold a record of 13-3-3 and are 4-3-3 at home.

It took 15:28 for the game’s first goal on this occasion as Carl Grundstrom blasted a one-timer passed Jake Allen for his seventh goal of the season. In a dominant first period the Kings allowed just one shot on goal, outshooting the Canadiens 10-1.

Into the second period, the Kings went up 2-0 five seconds shy of the game’s halfway point with a Trevor Moore wraparound goal. Moore’s goal gives him 10 on the season, marking the fourth consecutive season that the Thousand Oaks native has put together double digit goals. Shots in the second period favored Montreal 10-7.

Early in the third period the Kings extended their lead to 3-0 when a forechecking Jaret Anderson-Dolan turned the Canadiens over and found Trevor Lewis for his third goal of the season. Closing out the scoring for the Kings was Trevor Moore again who snuck a team-leading 11th goal passed Allen in tight against the post with the backhand.

Pheonix Copley started for the Kings and picked up his third career shutout. Copley turned away all 18 shots and in doing so improved his record on the season to 3-0-2.

The Kings are now 10-0-1 this season when scoring first.