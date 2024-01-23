1/22 FINAL - Kings 3, Sharks 4 (SO)

The Kings picked up one out of a possible two points on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena. It was game three of their current four-game home stand. Hosting the San Jose Sharks, it was also meeting three of four between the two teams this season.

The Kings played a dominant first period, outshooting the Sharks 18-6. Despite the shot advantage, the score remained at 0-0 after 20 minutes. The offense showed up for both teams in the second period beginning with the Sharks who potted the game’s first two goals. With 12 minutes and counting left in the middle stanza, the Sharks broke the ice with a Fabian Zetterlund goal on a delayed Kings penalty. Zetterlund found the back of the net on the 6-on-5 with a rebound put-back for his 14th goal of the season. Doubling their lead, the Sharks converted after a pinch on the offensive zone blueline by the Kings went unsuccessful. William Elklund played the role of beneficiary and netted his eighth goal of the season. Down a pair, the Kings brought the game back within one when Trevor Moore scored his 21st goal of the season. With the goal, Moore became the sixth Kings skater in the last 20 years to score at least 21 goals within the team's first 44 games to start a season, and the first to do so since Jeff Carter (44GP, 23-17=40) in 2016-17.

Entering the third period down 2-1, the Kings quickly evened the score after Todd McLellan reunited Quinton Byfield with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. Kempe made a beautiful move behind the goal line to find an open Byfield in front of the Sharks net, who promptly tied the game with his 14th goal of the season. The tie game lasted less than five minutes as the Sharks found a go-ahead goal 6:17 into the period on another clean break on the Kings goaltender ended in the back of the net. Trailing late, the Kings earned a power play in the final two minutes of regulation and converted on the 6-on-4 two-man advantage. For the third time in four games, Drew Doughty cranked a one-timer high glove for his 11th goal of the year, sending the game into overtime.

A shootout resulted after a scoreless overtime session and there, the Kings fell 2-0 after two rounds. With the loss, the Kings have now dropped 11 of their last 13 games.

Kings: ❌❌

Sharks: ✅✅