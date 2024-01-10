1/9 FINAL - Kings 2, Lightning 3 (OT) 

The Kings picked up a point in Tampa Bay on Tuesday versus the Lightning, but it’s a point that leaves them wanting one more. Making their second stop on a six-game road trip, the loss now moves their prestigious road record to 13-3-2. Also with the loss, the Kings have now dropped their sixth game in a row (0-3-3).

It was a relatively quiet first period between both teams on Tuesday as no pucks found the back of the net. An unconverted power play for the Kings and an 11-6 shot advantage for the Lightning saw zeroes on the board after the first 20 minutes.

Things picked up in the second period and the Kings offense found themselves as Todd McLellan shifted his lines back to what we’ve become accustomed to seeing over the past month. It was the line of Trevor Moore, Phillip Danault and Kevin Fiala that provided the spark on this night. Beginning with the game’s first goal, Danault played the role of the goalscorer as the center found himself in front of the net alone with the help of a Fiala middle lane drive. After a Moore pass to Jordan Spence sprung the defender down the half-wall and towards the net, Spence fed Danault in front of the net and the center gave the Kings a 1-0 lead with 8:29 remaining in the second period. It took just 2:59 for the same line to strike again as Fiala found a streaking Matt Roy entering the offensive zone. Fiala hit Roy with a wicked 61 MPH slap pass and Roy worked his way into the zone, eventually beating Andrei Vasilevskiy with a bar-down wrist shot on the blocker side. Moore factored in on both goals (0-2=2) notching his 10th and 11th assists of the season as part of his sixth multi-point effort of the campaign, and fifth on the road. Moore also skated in his 300th career NHL game tonight, becoming the third undrafted California-born player in NHL history to skate in 300 games, behind Chad Ruhwedel (337) and Kevan Miller (352).

Entering the third period up 2-0, the Kings unfortunately coughed up their third two-goal lead in the last five games. Holding the Lightning scoreless for 52:37, the home team found paydirt with an even strength goal from Tyler Motte. Just 3:02 later, Brandon Hagel evened the game at 2-2 with an impressive individual effort.

The game went to overtime and it was there that Nick Perbix netted his first goal of the season to earn the Lightning the extra point.

Cam Talbot started for the Kings and made 26 saves on 29 shots.