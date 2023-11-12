11/11 FINAL - Kings 2, Flyers 4

Riding an eight-game point streak into their Saturday night game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Kings would be unable to make it nine.

It was a low event first period between the two teams as scoring chances were few and far between. In a period that saw the Kings outshoot the Flyers 9-8, it was the Flyers that had the lead after 20 minutes. With 5:01 to go in the opening period, the former King Sean Walker blocked an Andreas Englund shot and sprung Owen Tippett for a breakaway goal.

The Flyers then stretched their lead in the second period with the first two goals of the middle stanza. A fortuitous bounce doubled the Flyers lead as Morgan Frost netted his first of two second period goals by banking the puck in from behind the net off of Jordan Spence. Frost then buried his second goal by tipping in a Nick Seeler point shot with 3:30 to go in the period. Trailing by three, the Kings were able to get on the board before period’s end as the fourth line again came up big. Carl Grundstrom netted his sixth goal of the season in his 200th career game. A neutral zone turnover led to Kings zone entry and Grundstrom beat the former King Cal Petersen through a screen.

Going into the third period trailing 3-1, the Kings surrendered the next goal seven minutes into the final 20 when Cam Atkinson capitalized on a Kings defensive zone turnover and found the back of the net for the eighth time this season. Down but not out, Adrian Kempe got the Kings back within two goals with his seventh tally on the year. With the goal, Kempe extended his point streak to a career-long nine games. Also extending his career-long point streak was Quinton Byfield who picked up the primary assist on the Kempe goal. Byfield now has points in six straight games. Two goals was as close as the Kings would come on this particular night and after 60 minutes it was a 4-2 Flyers win.

Cam Talbot returned to the Kings net after a night off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday and stopped 22 of 26 shots.