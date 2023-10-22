10/21 FINAL - Kings 2, Bruins 4

Back on home ice, the Kings faced off against last year’s President’s Trophy winners, the Boston Bruins. Still in search of their first home win, the Kings fell 4-2 to the Bruins on Saturday night.

Seeking a quick start, the Kings pressured the Bruins early. With the foot on the gas, Trevor Moore drew a hooking penalty driving to the net. Once on the power play, Anze Kopitar, who appeared in his franchise breaking 1,297th game as a King also drew a hooking penalty to give the Kings a 5-on-3 two man advantage. Despite the chances, the Kings came up empty-handed. The wensuing power play went the way of the Bruins and that is when then game’s scoring began. Last year’s 60+ goalscorer David Pastrnak found the back of the net for the fifth time this season and put the Bruins up 1-0.

Trailing 1-0 midway into the game, fans saw a first; Alex Laferriere’s first career NHL goal. The Kings best line on the night all teamed up to contribute to the rookie’s memorable tally. Beginning with a cross-ice breakout pass by Kevin Fiala, the winger hit Pierre-Luc Dubois and in stride, the center sprung Laferriere for a contested breakaway. Laferriere made no mistake if the golden opportunity, beating Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman blocker-side.