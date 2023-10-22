News Feed

10/21 FINAL - Kings 2, Bruins 4

lak vs boston final

Back on home ice, the Kings faced off against last year’s President’s Trophy winners, the Boston Bruins. Still in search of their first home win, the Kings fell 4-2 to the Bruins on Saturday night. 

Seeking a quick start, the Kings pressured the Bruins early. With the foot on the gas, Trevor Moore drew a hooking penalty driving to the net. Once on the power play, Anze Kopitar, who appeared in his franchise breaking 1,297th game as a King also drew a hooking penalty to give the Kings a 5-on-3 two man advantage. Despite the chances, the Kings came up empty-handed. The wensuing power play went the way of the Bruins and that is when then game’s scoring began. Last year’s 60+ goalscorer David Pastrnak found the back of the net for the fifth time this season and put the Bruins up 1-0. 

Trailing 1-0 midway into the game, fans saw a first; Alex Laferriere’s first career NHL goal. The Kings best line on the night all teamed up to contribute to the rookie’s memorable tally. Beginning with a cross-ice breakout pass by Kevin Fiala, the winger hit Pierre-Luc Dubois and in stride, the center sprung Laferriere for a contested breakaway. Laferriere made no mistake if the golden opportunity, beating Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman blocker-side.

Unfortunately, a pair of Bruins would follow in the middle stanza, giving the away team a lead they would not surrender. Morgan Geekie first broke the 1-1 tie after banging in a rebound off of a Derek Forbort slapshot off the post. Doubling the Bruins lead was then their newly appointed captain Brad Marchand. The goal was Marchand’s 15th in 21 games against the Kings. 

Deep into a scoreless third period, Marchand again found the back of the net to put the game out of reach with 2:12 remaining in regulation. A late Trent Frederic penalty gave the Kings a power play opportunity and Carl Grundstrom tipped in a goal for his third of the season to bring the final score to 4-2. Grundstrom’s goal helped the Kings power play for 1-for-6. 

Cam Talbot made his third consecutive start for the Kings after back-to-back road wins, but could not make a third consecutive win. Talbot stopped 21 of 25 shots.