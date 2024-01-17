1/16 FINAL - Kings 1, Stars 5

The Kings closed out their season-long six-game road trip on Tuesday night in Dallas as they fell 5-1. Having just snapped their eight-game losing streak with a win on Monday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes, the back-to-back to proved to be too much to make it consecutive wins. Aired on ESPN+ and Hulu, the Kings and Stars faced off for the first of three times this season.

With this round going to the Stars, it was the home team that took a two-goal lead in the first period, a lead they would not surrender. Scoreless for the first nine minutes of the game, the Stars broke the ice when Wyatt Johnston found an open Roope Hintz in the slot, cashing in his 18th goal of the season. Exactly six minutes later, it was Evgenii Dadonov who doubled lead. Benefitting on a fortuitous bounce, Dadonov threw a puck towards the net and watched the puck deflect off of Vladislav Gavrikov’s skate and into the Kings net. The Stars held a 2-0 lead on scoreboard and led 9-3 in shots after 20 minutes.

The Kings pushed back in the middle 20 minutes. In a period where they outshot the Stars 16-8, the Kings were able to cut into the two-goal deficit. Having drawn a penalty while already on the power play, the Kings got their extra attacker out on the ice with control of the puck converted on the 6-on-4. Drew Doughty blasted a one-timer from the top of the circles off of a pass from the sixth skater on the ice, Phillip Danault for his ninth goal of the season. Doughty’s tally also marked his 150th career goal, joining Rob Blake (161) as the only other defenseman in franchise history to reach the 150-goal mark. Doughty becomes the eighth active blueliner to hit the milestone.

Trailing 2-1 entering the third period, the game got away from the Kings as poor passing plagued the team. In a span of less than four minutes, the Stars lead ballooned to 5-1. Scoring two even strength goals and one shorthanded, the Stars put away the Kings and took the two available points.

Cam Talbot stopped 23 of 28 shots.

The Kings return home for four games, beginning with a Thursday night battle against the Central Division’s Nashville Predators.