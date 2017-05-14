 Skip to main content
The Official Site of the LA Kings

News

Search

Kings News

PODCAST: Reign Insider with a Playoff Recap & a Special Guest!

Lindsay Czarnecki breaks down the final days of Ontario's season; plus, a surprise guest swings by for some LA Kings talk

by Jesse Cohen @KingsMenPodcast / LAKings.com

Ontario Reign Insider Lindsay Czarnecki joins host Jesse Cohen to break down the final days of the Reign season and what the summer has in store for LA Kings AHL affiliate.

Then, a special guest reacts to the recent news involving the Kings and the weighs in on the NHL's Conference Finals.

Stream Now on SoundCloud | 

Subscribe to All the Kings Men on iTunes

View More

Share this!!