PODCAST: Reign Insider with a Playoff Recap & a Special Guest!
Lindsay Czarnecki breaks down the final days of Ontario's season; plus, a surprise guest swings by for some LA Kings talkby Jesse Cohen @KingsMenPodcast / LAKings.com
View More
Ontario Reign Insider Lindsay Czarnecki joins host Jesse Cohen to break down the final days of the Reign season and what the summer has in store for LA Kings AHL affiliate.
Then, a special guest reacts to the recent news involving the Kings and the weighs in on the NHL's Conference Finals.